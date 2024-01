JAKARTA - China's BYD, the world's biggest electric vehicle maker, on Thursday unveiled three battery EV models in Indonesia as it seeks to expand its presence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

BYD overtook Tesla as the world's top EV maker in the fourth quarter and the majority of the 526,000 vehicles it sold during the period were in the China market.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Edmund Klamann)