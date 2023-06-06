The participation of Latin American countries in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China has now reached 21, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin.



In February 2022, China and Argentina signed a memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation, making Argentina an official participating country of the BRI.



“We believe the BRI will help strengthen China-Latin America relations in a new era characterised by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and more benefits for the people, and open up brighter prospects for cross-Pacific friendship and cooperation,” Wenbin said.

