GUANGZHOU - Emerging markets remain a strong growth engine for Chinese export-oriented enterprises, as a record number of overseas buyers preregistered for the China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair.

According to China daily report, the fair, held twice a year in spring and autumn, kicked off its 138th session on Wednesday in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province.

More than 240,000 buyers from 218 countries and regions, representing an increase of 10 percent from the previous session, have preregistered for the fair, according to the organisers.

There has been significant growth in the number of buyers from the European Union, the United States and emerging markets, including countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, the organisers said.

On the opening day of the fair alone, more than 69,000 overseas buyers were recorded, according to the organisers.

In the first three quarters, China's exports to emerging markets such as ASEAN, Africa and Central Asia increased by 14 percent, 27.3 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.