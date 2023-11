BEIJING - The People's Bank of China and the National Bank of Cambodia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation on establishing a yuan clearing arrangement in Cambodia, China's central bank said, furthering economic cooperation between the two states.

China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng and his Cambodian counterpart Chea Serey also discussed financial cooperation between the countries, a statement said.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, editing by Ed Osmond)