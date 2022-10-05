Trade between Bahrain and China amounted to $2.2 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 15 per cent compared with the previous year, according to a Bahrain Chamber report.

Bahrain’s exports to China increased by 159pc in comparison with the previous year, with semi-manufactured steel and iron the main export products.

China retained its position as one the biggest trade partners of Bahrain over the last five years.The report showed that the volume of trade between the two countries grew by 11pc from 2017 to 2021, an indication of their strong economic relations.

