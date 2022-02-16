The All-New Terrain AT4 was designed to be bolder, sportier, and more capable than ever, offering the SUV unprecedented capability in its class

With the arrival of the Terrain AT4, the AT4 trim is now available across the entire premium GMC SUV and truck line-up, catering for the Middle East audience’s off-roading needs

Middle East – GMC Middle East announced today that the 2022 GMC Terrain is now available across showrooms in the Middle East with a refreshed design and spearheaded by the first ever Terrain AT4. The Terrain AT4 is designed to be bolder and sportier than ever, catering to the region’s adventurous customers.

Sharon Nishi, Chief Marketing Officer, GM Africa and Middle East said: “We are very excited to announce the arrival of the 2022 GMC Terrain. The Middle East region is diverse and versatile, and this is mirrored by our loyal and valuable customer demands, which is why we are completing the AT4 line up for GMC with the introduction of the first-ever Terrain AT4. It brings us great pleasure to offer additional options and trim levels across our showrooms and we are confident that the Terrain AT4, which is the sporty expression of the AT4 models across our lineup, will cater to those looking for an adventurous lifestyle.”

The Terrain turns heads both coming and going:

The 2022 Terrain is truly designed to make the most of every edge and accent, and there is a Terrain designed for everyone.

The 2022 edition of the small SUV is designed to be bolder than ever before inside-out, featuring a new front-end appearance, with new fascia and grille designs across the lineup, a restyled GMC signature C-shape lighting and was uplifted with redesigned LED headlamps and LED taillamps, demanding the scene. The model also brings all-new interior trims and fabrics, for additional pampering on the drive.

Aside from the appearance, the revamped look adds comfort to the journey for the driver and passengers alike, supported by fold-flat passenger and rear seats.

Additionally, with a physique designed for the adventure, the first-ever Terrain AT4 offers customers more choices that suit their persona and lifestyle. For example, the Terrain AT4 is protected in darkened chrome, gloss black, and color matched accents, giving the SUV a robust and rugged look that matches its capabilities. This is further paralleled with the available Cayenne Red Tintcoat and the AT4 exclusive Desert Sand Metallic color options. The 2022 Terrain line-up also comes with Hunter Metallic and Marine Metallic options on select trims.

It got the power:

The all-new Terrain comes in AWD as standard across trims and offers antilock disc brakes, with 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size, which help reduce wheel lockup and supports in maintaining steering control during hard braking on most slippery surfaces.

Under the hood, the five-seater, is powered by a 1.5L Direct Injection Engine and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) paired with a 9 Speed Automatic Transmission.

The engine pushes 170 horsepower and 275 Nm /203 lb-ft of torque and is paralleled with 4-cylinder dual overhead cam design.

Stay Connected and Stay Safe:

Since the compact SUV’s inception, it was made to handle the varied demands of the roads. Equipped with premium features such as the latest and most advanced connected infotainment system, smartphone-like functionality, and predictive real-time navigation, the Terrain ensures customers are more connected than ever before.

Adding fun and practicality to the journey on the road, the Terrain is available with its first ever 8” driver info cluster, an all-new head-up display, an HD surround vision and Wireless Apple CarPlay®1 and Android Auto™2 capabilities. It also offers front and rear park assist and Automatic Emergency Braking for extra peace of mind.

Additionally, further elevating the safety and ownership experiences, the 2022 Terrain comes equipped with OnStar3, General Motors’ pioneering in-vehicle safety and security technology. Backed by the human touch, OnStar will make every drive in the All New Terrain more connected and protected as soon as customers step foot in the SUV.

Talking off-road:

True to the name, GMC’s AT4 models are built with capability and technology at the heart. The AT4 trim is engineered with GMC’s premium and luxurious base, and is further fitted with an aggressive, athletic design that provides the ability to go off-road with authentic capability. The 2022 Terrain AT4 is testament to that.

To elevate the Terrain AT4’s off-road capability, the SUV is fitted with front protective skid plates, allowing the driver to tread confidently through different terrains. In addition to the skid plates, the SUV is fitted with all-terrain tires and 17” AT4 exclusive wheels to handle different surfaces such as sand, rock, and gravel with additional traction and capability.

Since its introduction to the Middle East, the GMC Terrain has gained popularity year on year, and has asserted its presence by becoming a gateway vehicle to the brand. Today, the journey continues.

With the arrival of the AT4 Terrain to the Middle East, GMC continues to strengthen its positioning as the premium truck and SUV brand of choice, that delivers the perfect blend of on-road and off-road capabilities.

The 2022 GMC Terrain line-up is now available across Middle East showrooms. For additional information, visit GMC Arabia.

Notes:

