Prospective medical students from the region looking to study medicine can get to know more about St. George’s University School of Medicine at the Grenada pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The School of Medicine has a proven track record of preparing an international, diverse and inclusive group of healthcare professionals for a medical career

Dubai, UAE: Many aspiring medical students in Dubai looking at international education options may have found themselves at the Grenada pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. With a presence at the global exhibition, St. George’s University (SGU) offers an international education to medical students with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world.

In line with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, visiting students can experience how SGU has become a leading center for academic excellence, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to provide students with a solid foundation in this rapidly changing world.

With students coming from the MENA region, the medical school not only educates but, empowers doctors of the future to face any medical challenges, thanks to its international quality training and the exposure students receive during their time at SGU.

Lesley Byrne, Vice President, International Student Recruitment at St. George's University, Grenada explains: “Since its founding in 1976 SGU has been a medical school with a worldwide mission. We draw students, graduates, and faculty from more than 150 countries and have contributed over 19,000 physicians to the global physician workforce. This long, proud, and verifiable history of success is supported by implementing a curriculum that is built on fostering diversity, and one that is taught across the globe.

“Most students now are searching for international and multicultural elements to their medical education, so it makes sense to get this exposure during their learning experiences. Students at SGU have the opportunity to start their studies in Grenada, the UK, or India, and can complete clinical rotations at one of over 70 affiliated hospitals in the US and UK. With our State-of-the-art campus facilities and commitment to pastoral care, students are offered a truly holistic medical study program.”

SGU graduate, Dr. Georges Karam, MD ‘03 shares his experience studying at the university’s School of Medicine saying “I learned so much at St. George’s University. The teaching was excellent, and it gave me the springboard for everything I have achieved since. The facilities and resources were outstanding, which made for a very pleasant collaborative learning environment and campus. I made great connections and friendships there. I also took advantage of living on a Caribbean Island and discovered a love of scuba diving.”

Similarly, Dr. Joseph El-Khoury, MD ’02, expresses how being a student at SGU was “an important and solid steppingstone” for him. “It was an incredible mix of a studious and serious academic environment alongside Caribbean sunsets, wonderful food, and beautiful scenery. I have very fond memories of my time there.”

-Ends-

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. St. George’s University School of Medicine has four-, five-, six-, and seven-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) programs with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a large network of 70+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada, the United Kingdom, or India.

Media contacts:

Mai Elsayed, PR Manager

Seven Media Middle East

Email: maielsayed@sevenmedia.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022