Al Ain: UAEU Library recently inaugurated the “Sheikh Zayed Collection” in memory of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s memory. The opening has witnessed a great turnout from students and members of the University leadership, academic, research, and administrative staff.
The collection includes dozens of publications, books, and references about the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, and his administrative and historical role in establishing and building the Union and federal state, from 1968 up until his death.
This research archive aims to exhibit historical documentation of the vision and path partaken by the founder of the state. The collection showed Sheikh Zayed’s tender-heartedness, culture loving, curiosity for knowledge, firm belief that books hold the solutions and directions for our nation’s future where leaders should be guided by knowledge and values of humanitarianism, tolerance, and acceptance of others.
The inauguration of this platform comes out of loyalty and appreciation to an exceptional leader, and as evidence for future generations that even if the greats leave this world, history will preserve their legacy and immortalize their ideas and achievements.
UAEU Library’s Sheikh Zayed Collection is considered as a scientific and documentary place showcasing the path of Sheikh Zayed in building the federal state, his tireless works in order to achieve the dream and turn it into a historical achievement in cooperation with his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and founding fathers of the union.
The UAEU Library was responsible for developing the materials, contents, and references of this commemorative collection.
In addition to the Sheikh Zayed Collection, the UAEU Library has also recently added a new section to its resources called the ‘Emirates and Special Collections Section’ comprising resources about the UAE, the library of Professor Ibrahim Al-Abed, the library of Professor Dr. Amer Hassan Sabri, and British manuscripts and documents. Furthermore, the UAEU Library has established a ‘Scientific Research Services Department’. These will be offered within the umbrella of electronic resources shared across and between many of the university libraries in the UAE.
