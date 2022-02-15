PHOTO
Tristar Group’s success story will be displayed at the video and interactive screens on the third floor of the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The third floor has been designated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) exclusively for Indian-owned conglomerates in India and in the UAE to showcase their products, services and community projects. Visitors will get to know about the company’s integrated energy logistics operations in 21 countries and territories across three continents.
In photo taken today, February 15, are Tristar Group CAO Balaji Nagabhushan (2nd left) and Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager Arthur Los Banos (2nd right) and FICCI Account Manager Sunny Deepak Narang (right) and Neet Bhatia (left), Corporate Relationship Coordinator.
Tristar staff will be manning the screens till March 15. The company was established in 1998 in Dubai by Eugene Mayne who is the Group CEO.
Tristar offers end-to-end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies and intergovernmental organizations. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialized warehousing, fuel farms, commercial aviation refueling and fuel supply operations.
