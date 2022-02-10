Dubai: For a limited time only, the Canada Pavilion will bring a unique interactive installation, “OUR COMMON HOME”, to Expo 2020 Dubai. The high tech art exhibition challenges visitors to reconsider how their actions impact the world around them and highlights the urgent need to combat climate change.

From February 11 until the end of Expo, Expo’s Sun Stage will be lit up for visitors with Canada’s immersive experience created by Montreal-based media studio ‘’Iregular’’.

“OUR COMMON HOME” is a large-scale public art exhibition, fusing art and interactive technology, which aims to send a message about the urgency of climate action at a time when the repercussions of the global environmental crisis are being felt more than ever.

Its four-chapter journey takes visitors through interactive displays built with artificial intelligence and computer vision to precisely track people’s movements and behaviors as they engage with the installation. Whether tracking their faces, body language, hand gestures or the flashlight of their mobile phones, the exhibition encourages viewers to consider how our individual actions can have a global impact.

“We are proud to bring this new interactive and immersive experience to Expo 2020 Dubai. It is an amazing opportunity to showcase Canadian expertise, ingenuity and innovation while bringing to light some of the most pressing challenges we all face.” Marie-Geneviève Mounier, Commissioner General of Canada, Expo 2020 Dubai

“Through our work, we always aim to attract crowds, make people reflect, and generate emotions and lasting impact. It was inevitable for us to use these attributes for the global good and lend our voice and platform to one of the most important current issues threatening our very existence.” Daniel Iregui, Founder of Iregular

This immersive experience, new at Expo site, aligns with Canada’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai: ‘’The Future in Mind’’. It is also closely aligned with Expo 2020 Dubai theme, “Connecting minds, Creating the Future’’, which is based on the belief that bringing the world together can catalyze an exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges.

Our Common Home will take the stage at 9.30pm - 10pm for five days and 9pm-10pm for the remainder of Expo.

About the installation:

Over three years and with the support of the Canada Media Fund, Iregular developed a neighborhood-scale experience entitled OUR COMMON HOME, integrating CURSOR, a newly developed cutting-edge proprietary technology that merges optics, machine learning, and AI to create the most highly reactive and seamless interaction possible. The experience sheds a light on the repercussions of climate change through four chapters, each of them tackling a different environmental aspect.

About Canada at Expo 2020 Dubai

“Canada’s Expo 2020 theme, The Future in Mind, serves as a platform to promote opportunities for trade, investment, education, tourism and immigration, from across Canada’s provinces, territories and cities, and throughout all sectors of society. Canada’s participation highlights Canadian leadership in key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, education, digitization, telemedicine, clean technology, agriculture, health sciences, aerospace and more. Canada’s approach to Expo 2020 Dubai is inspired by our core values of diversity, inclusion, human rights and gender equality as the foundation to building a prosperous and inclusive nation.”

About Global Affairs Canada

“We define, shape and advance Canada’s interests and values in a complex global environment. We manage diplomatic relations, promote international trade and provide consular support. We lead international development, humanitarian, and peace and security assistance efforts. We also contribute to national security and the development of international law.”

Iregular

Iregular is a Montreal-based new media art studio that creates audiovisual installations, large-scale sculptures, architectural projections and scenographies, with a focus on interactive and immersive experiences. At the crossroads between art and technology, the studio works with the infinite and random combinations produced by interactive systems that the audience ultimately influences and transforms. Since its inception, Iregular produced over 50 artworks and toured in more than 25 countries.

