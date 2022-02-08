Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has partnered with Bahrain Golf Club for a three-year sponsorship (2022-2025). This sponsorship comes as part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing community commitment and social responsibility toward supporting the sport and wellbeing in Bahrain.

Through the years, stc Bahrain strives to extend its support with diverse stakeholders in which it showcases its leadership role while fostering the advancement of sports and its participants within the sport community in Bahrain.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Sh Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs officer said: “We are delighted to be partners with Bahrain Golf Club, one of the most prominent golf clubs in the Kingdom, to support their efforts in increasing golf’s influence and empower a thriving community of players at all levels. This partnership further enables us to connect with new audiences, sporting fans and support Bahrain Golf Club’s several initiatives, including the national championship events,”

Lieutenant-General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, First Vice President of the Bahrain Golf Club said: On behalf of the Board of Directors and all the clubs’ members, we thank and appreciate the support we received from stc Bahrain, such collaborations will greatly contribute to the development of the club activities.

This initiative is part of many initiatives stc Bahrain plan to organize with the objective of empowering Bahraini youth and cultivating local sporting talents.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

