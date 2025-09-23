The latest Qatar 2nd quarter real estate review report from ValuStrat, a globally recognised consultancy specialising in multi-sector advisory services, has revealed insightful dynamics in Qatar’s real estate market. The report comprehensively analyses the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors and underscores a market showing robust growth and market activity.

Anum Hasan, Head of Research - Qatar, shared her synopsis of Qatar’s real estate market performance during Q2 2025. According to her, the second quarter of 2025 saw modest gains in the residential sales market, while most other segments held broadly steady or saw some corrections.

The ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) – Residential Capital Values increased by 2% YoY to 98.4 points. Villas led the growth with a 2% quarterly rise to 98.2 points, while apartments held steady at 99.2. This uplift aligns with stronger market activity, as sales volumes climbed 30.9% QoQ and 62.6% YoY, median ticket sizes expanded 3.7% QoQ, and mortgage transactions advanced 20% YoY despite a slight quarterly dip.

The Office Rental VPI, introduced in the previous quarter, recorded 96.3 points, marking a 1.1% decline QoQ and a 3.2% drop YoY. Countrywide weighted average rents stood at QAR 94.4 per sq m per month. Grade A offices saw a 2.1% QoQ reduction to QAR 113.3 per sq m, while Grade B/C premises remained unchanged at QAR 68.9 per sq m.

Tourist arrivals during the first half of the year reached 2.6 million, a 3% year-over-year increase, driven predominantly by visitors from the GCC. Hotels achieved an estimated occupancy of 71% in H1 2025, with the Average Daily Rate and Revenue per Available Room increasing by 6.5% and 21.2% YoY, respectively.

In retail, shopping centre leasing contracted by 2% QoQ, while street-front outlets recorded minor changes. Within Industrial, an ambient warehouse rents improved by 2.9%, whereas cold storage facilities maintained stability compared to the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, the trajectory of Qatar’s real estate market will be shaped by evolving regulations and economic reforms. While each sector presents its own nuances, the outlook remains measured yet resilient, with potential for selective growth across key asset classes.

About ValuStrat:

ValuStrat is an international consulting group providing Advisory, Valuations, Research, Transaction Advisory, Due Diligence and Industrial Consulting services across multiple industry sectors. With over 45 years of experience globally and 12+ years in Qatar, a network of 17 offices in five countries and a client base of more than 1,000 organisations, ValuStrat supports governments, multinationals, financial institutions, corporates and SMEs.

ValuStrat is one of the oldest and most experienced valuation firms in the Middle East, and is the preferred service provider to over 120 financial institutions across the EMEA region. The firm is ranked in the top category by the Tuesday, 23rd September 2025

Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Its Strategy, M&A, Real Estate, and Banking sector consulting services have also been recognised by Consultancy ME for two consecutive years.