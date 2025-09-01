Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead investment activity, accounting for almost 92% of all deals

Health-tech sector to see further maturation, leading to increased M&A activity

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Robust investor confidence and dynamic market activity are driving a profound transformation within the GCC’s healthcare sector as investment volumes reach nearly 400 transactions from 2021 to April 2025, according to JLL’s new whitepaper, ‘Navigating the GCC healthcare investment landscape: Trends, insights, and future outlook.’ Saudi Arabia and the UAE have dominated investment activity, accounting for almost 92% of all deals, underscoring the region's strong potential and solidifying their status as prime investment hubs.

JLL’s comprehensive analysis spotlights how the region’s demographic expansion, strategic government-led initiatives, and a surge in digital health adoption are reshaping the region’s healthcare investment ecosystem.

Sandeep Sinha, Head of Healthcare and Lifesciences Advisory, MEA at JLL, said: “The GCC healthcare sector presents a dynamic and rapidly evolving investment landscape with exceptional growth potential across the healthcare value chain. For investors, this creates multiple entry points for capital, spanning digital health innovations and infrastructure development that ensure sustainable returns while advancing health outcomes. As the market matures, investors are prioritising strong value propositions, supported by sustained government commitment to develop world-class medical facilities, reinforcing the sector’s position as a strategic investment priority.”

The JLL whitepaper reveals that the shift in the region’s demographic profile has created a highly favourable investment climate. While the health-conscious and tech-savvy youth population drives demand for preventive care, wellness services, and digital health solutions, the fast-growing aging demographic boosts demand for specialised geriatric services and comprehensive chronic disease management solutions.

National transformation programs, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHAP) 2023-2026 Strategy, are also powerful catalysts, actively injecting direct capital and fostering public-private partnerships.

The digitalisation wave sweeping across the healthcare ecosystem has further accelerated strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, fuelling investments in health-tech innovations like telemedicine and AI-powered diagnostics. Advanced digital infrastructure in KSA and the UAE is improving patient access and efficiency, with initiatives such as the UAE's Riayati platform and Saudi Arabia's unified Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems leading to a structural transformation in how healthcare services are conceived, delivered, and accessed, providing a strong foundation for both domestic and foreign investors.

The paradigm shift toward patient-centred care models is another growth driver, increasing spending on patient interaction platforms, premium facilities, and advanced diagnostic technologies that promote holistic patient experiences.

JLL’s whitepaper also reveals how capital deployment has evolved across different healthcare subsectors. Between 2021 and early 2025, early-stage funding and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) emerged as the predominant types of deals within the GCC. Early-stage investments concentrated on health-tech and outpatient services across wellness, mental health, beauty and skin care, and home care sectors, while high M&A activity (28%) in hospital and clinic subsectors indicates ongoing industry expansion and consolidation.

The IPO landscape is also maturing, levelling out following a sharp increase in 2021-2022. This reflects strong investor interest, with healthcare providers, medical suppliers, and pharmaceutical companies leading market activity. Market analysts expect more IPOs soon due to impending economic concerns, such as the US tariffs and forecasts of lower oil prices in 2026.

The JLL report has identified several key trends poised to strengthen the GCC’s healthcare investment landscape in the near term. Investments targeting digital health solutions and telemedicine platforms will continue to grow, with larger funding rounds expected for established digital health players. The health-tech sector will see further maturation, leading to increased M&A activity as larger entities acquire successful startups to incorporate innovative solutions into their existing healthcare offerings.

Growth is also anticipated in specialised care, with significant investments in fields like oncology, fertility, mental health, and rehabilitative care. As regulatory bodies across the GCC—including Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health and Council for Health Insurance, along with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority—implement standardised care protocols and patient pathways, these frameworks are creating structured investment opportunities across the healthcare spectrum.

A deliberate shift toward domestic biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to strengthen, reflecting the industry’s potential for long-term growth and aligning with national goals to enhance self-reliance in healthcare. The expansion of hospital networks and specialty clinics is another investment trend, with centres of excellence fulfilling demand for easily accessible, high-quality care.

The JLL whitepaper anticipates that rising healthcare costs will accelerate the adoption of value-based care, driving strategic investments in technologies and services that deliver measurable health improvements while controlling costs. Payment models directly linking clinical outcomes to compensation will be crucial for sustainable and resilient market growth.

The report also forecasts accelerated AI and data analytics adoption, with increased capital directed towards solutions that sharpen diagnoses, optimise treatment, and enhance operational efficiency. The investment momentum is also increasingly directed towards preventive healthcare frameworks and personalised medicine solutions, including genetic testing, longevity-focused clinical programs, health monitoring technologies, and smart health coaching platforms.

