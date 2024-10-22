Almost 100% of women believe that mentorship significantly supports career advancement

The main challenges women face in attaining executive positions, with only 7% holding CEO roles include family demands, social pressures and gender bias

UAE - Recent findings from the research group ‘The Consultants MEA’ in collaboration with Kūdi, an association of female leaders in the Middle East dedicated to accelerating women’s learning and personal development, crowned the UAE as Middle East’s Hub for Women in Business. reveal that Oman and other GCC countries are making significant strides in supporting women in business. With strong representation of women in leadership roles, effective empowerment policies, and initiatives to foster gender equality, the UAE takes the lead in positioning itself as a key player in the region's economic development. This progress is mirrored by the DIFC Innovation Hub’s report, which shows that almost 50% of start-ups in the UAE are co-founded or led by women, indicating a growing presence of women in sectors like technology and innovation.

The survey interviewed approximately 400 women in leadership positions within the business sector across various Middle Eastern countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. It examined how women are taking on more significant roles in the workplace, indicating a positive shift towards reducing the enduring gender disparity that has long characterised the region.

The study reveals a significant disparity in the distribution of female CEOs across industries. They are in greater numbers in manufacturing and technology, yet markedly underrepresented in banking, consumer goods, retail, and government sectors. However, UAE initiatives like those of the DIFC Innovation Hub, where almost 50% of start-ups are led by women, are helping to bridge this gap, particularly in technology and innovation sectors.

Nielsen predicts that by 2028, women will make up 75% of discretionary spending, making them the most powerful influencers in the world. However, analysis suggests that only 35% of creative advertising directors in the US are women.

The study aims to provide research-based recommendations to support women's career growth, an initiative by the women's group Kūdi.

Marise Assaf, the Founder & CEO of Kudi says, “Empowering women in leadership is essential for fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth in our organizations. Time and again, crises have revealed women as the most empathetic and influential leaders. It's imperative we translate this reality to the business world, championing women's advancement. The path ahead is long, but the potential for transformative leadership is immense.”

The Bottom Line: Perceptions vs. Realities

The data revealed that 87% of women leaders have made changes to be more inclusive of women in managerial positions, demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing gender inclusivity within these organizations. This high rate reflects a strong commitment to enacting tangible and intentional changes to create a more supportive and equitable environment for women in managerial roles. This commitment aligns with the UAE’s wider progress in gender inclusivity, as reflected by the 17% representation of women on boards in the UAE and their increasing leadership in 50% of start-ups within the technology sector.

Many organizations recognize the value of having more women in managerial positions and are actively taking steps to create an environment that supports and encourages their advancement. There is room for improvement, and further investigation could be warranted to identify potential barriers to implementing inclusive practices.

Najla Al Jamali, CEO of Alternative Energy at OQ, said, “Workplaces need to adapt; there are two competing needs for women: the career and the biological clock. A successful workplace can navigate both, ensuring that one does not sacrifice the other.”

Leadership Styles and Challenges

The study revealed that women leaders are less inclined to prioritize leadership styles that heavily rely on emotional states and personal support. Instead, they focus on fostering an environment where professional success is recognized and rewarded and where employees are supported in achieving a healthy work-life balance.

Despite studies demonstrating that firms with a higher representation of women in senior leadership positions tend to exhibit better performance, these same studies reveal a disheartening trend: women in such roles often earn significantly less than their male counterparts. This paradoxical finding raises critical questions about the persistence of gender-based pay disparities and the underlying factors contributing to this inequity within organizations.

The recognition of gender bias as a top challenge reflects the persistence of stereotypes, preconceptions, and unequal treatment based on gender within the workplace. This bias can manifest in various forms, including disparities in opportunities for career advancement, unequal pay, and limited representation in leadership roles.

Another challenge is the reintegration of mothers into the workforce, which is notably hindered by significant work challenges, particularly those arising from family responsibilities related to childbearing and childcare.

About Kūdi

Kūdi is an association of female leaders in the Middle East with a purpose to accelerate women’s learning and personal development. With global networking opportunities, events, speaking opportunities, mentorship programs, and training initiatives, they aim to expedite the learning and personal growth of women. At Kūdi, leadership is in the soul, embodied in the mantra "She Leads, She Stands, She Shares, She Impacts," a clarion call that resonates in the actions and aspirations of every woman.

