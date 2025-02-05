A Bain survey found one in three M&A practitioners will be using generative AI in dealmaking by the end of the year

The Middle East saw a 52% increase in M&A deal value in 2024, with sovereign wealth funds and government-related entities leading the charge in sectors like energy, technology, and advanced manufacturing

Bain predicts generative AI will enable every step of the M&A process in the next five years

Dubai, UAE – After three years of underwhelming M&A activity, 2025 may finally be the year the M&A market breaks through. In its Global M&A Report 2025, published today, Bain & Company says it expects the two biggest inhibitors to recent deals—interest rates and regulatory challenges—will ease in 2025. M&A and divestitures will be critical tools for companies navigating shifting profit pools amid technology disruption and a post-globalization economy, the firm says.

“M&A activity tends to be cyclical, and we believe the market is poised for an upturn,” said Les Baird, partner at Bain & Company and head of the firm’s global M&A and Divestitures practice. “While we saw a modest recovery last year, deal value remains historically low as a percentage of global GDP as headwinds have stifled dealmaking for the past three years. Even throughout the slow period, the best companies have persisted, learning how to navigate unfavorable market realities to deliver inorganic growth. Now, as headwinds become less acute, more companies will join those that have learned how to adapt.”

Forces behind the upswing

Intrinsic demand for deals remains high, even if activity is still muted today, Bain says. M&A is central to business strategy as companies seek pathways to grow as they balance risk and reward during a period of uneven economic outlooks, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions. And financial sponsors are eager to put money to work, too.

Moreover, the pipeline of supply has been building. Everyone, from corporates refocusing their strategies to private equity and venture capital firms pressured to provide liquidity, seems to have at least a few assets that they wish to sell once the market comes back and valuations rise.

Meanwhile, new administrations in the EU and US are ushering more openness to M&A. In 2025, strategic dealmakers will look beyond near-term swings in market momentum to find the right deals to be competitive, profitable, and enable sustainable growth.

Technology disruption is the long-term shift that will result in the most strategic transformation and M&A in the years ahead. Generative AI/AI, automation, renewable energy, and quantum computing are just a few of the technologies that companies will need to build or buy to maintain competitive offerings and cost positions. Tech and non-tech companies alike will continue to have voracious appetites for tech deals to retool their businesses.

Post-globalization and shifting profit pools will also continue to drive deals, as executives reevaluate their global footprints to ensure access to attractive end markets and security of supply while adapting their strategies toward shifting profit pools of all types.

Generative AI in M&A

Bain’s survey of more than 300 M&A practitioners found 21% are currently using generative AI for M&A—up from 16% a year ago—and one in three expect to be using it by the end of the year. Bain’s research shows even higher rates of adoption among the most acquisitive corporates and private equity firms.

While the most common use cases currently revolve around finding and validating deals, Bain expects every single step of the M&A process will be enabled by generative AI in the next five years.

In addition to relying on generative AI–enabled tools to accelerate sourcing, screening, and diligence, early adopters have started experimenting with the technology for integration and divestiture planning as well as program management. Within the next 12 months, Bain expects early adopters will use generative AI tools to draft integration workplans and transition service agreements (TSAs) in less than 20% of the time than they previously spent on such activities. The wave after that will involve using generative AI tools to access specific company data to help size realistic cost and revenue synergies and to craft value creation plans based on the prior performance of their acquisitions.

Middle East Market Outlook: Strong Growth and Strategic Shifts

The Middle East saw a notable surge in M&A activity in 2024, with deal value reaching $29 billion, a 52% increase from the previous year. Sovereign wealth funds and government-related entities continue to dominate the region's M&A landscape, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE comprising the majority of this deal value.

In particular, the energy and natural resources sectors remain pivotal, with energy-related deals representing nearly 80% of total deal value. Notably, the largest deal of the year was Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s acquisition of Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co. for $8.9 billion. Additionally, advanced manufacturing and technology sectors have seen impressive growth, with tech-related deals doubling in value.

“2024 has proven to be a transformative year for the region’s M&A activity,” said Gregory Garnier, Partner at Bain & Company and head of the Private Equity and Sovereign Wealth Fund practice in the Middle East. “With continued support from government entities and strong cross-regional investments, particularly in Europe, the Middle East is well-positioned to continue driving high-value strategic acquisitions, especially in energy transition and technology sectors. The UAE’s investor-friendly regulations are further enhancing the region's role as a key global player in M&A."

Middle Eastern acquirers have also ramped up investments in Europe, with a 120% increase in strategic deal value for European targets. This trend contrasts sharply with a significant drop in investments in the Asia-Pacific region, where strategic deals fell by 78% in 2024. Local companies are also showing a marked interest in joint venture activities, particularly within industrial sectors such as renewable energy. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, for example, completed three joint ventures for solar and wind projects last year.

Industry perspectives

Bain & Company’s report explores trends in strategic M&A across 12 industries and 10 regions, including: