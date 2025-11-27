Abu Dhabi, UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched the second call for proposals for its flagship Fellowships and Grants Programme, a global initiative supporting original research in art history, museum studies and heritage science. Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 edition, the 2026 cohort will continue to champion international scholarship inspired by the museum’s commitment to advancing research and knowledge production.

Designed to encourage new perspectives and cross-cultural exchange, the programme invites scholars from around the world to engage deeply with the museum’s collection and resources. It aims to foster collaboration across disciplines and expand scholarship on global artistic connections and shared visual histories.

Applications are welcomed until 7 February 2026. Submissions will be carefully reviewed by a committee of distinguished museum experts, and successful fellows will be announced in May 2026.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said “Louvre Abu Dhabi was built on the belief that art is a universal language. This programme builds on that idea by encouraging research that rethinks how we tell the global story of art. Based on our innovation approach, we invite scholars to question old narratives, explore shared histories, and uncover the human connections behind creativity.”

The 2026 programme will once again explore three core themes:

Global History of Museums and Collections – examining how museums and collecting practices have developed across different cultural and historical contexts. This theme explores curatorial practices, audience engagement and exhibition practices in the Arab world and beyond. It also looks at how ideas such as the “universal museum” are defined and debated, tracing the connected histories of collections and their movement across continents.

– examining how museums and collecting practices have developed across different cultural and historical contexts. This theme explores curatorial practices, audience engagement and exhibition practices in the Arab world and beyond. It also looks at how ideas such as the “universal museum” are defined and debated, tracing the connected histories of collections and their movement across continents. Circulation of Styles, Images and Texts – investigates how objects, artistic languages and visual practices have travelled through trade, migration, translation and cross-cultural encounters. This theme examines processes of adaptation and transformation, questions hierarchical narratives in art history, and explores transnational artistic routes, cultural transfers and the development of multiple modernities.

– investigates how objects, artistic languages and visual practices have travelled through trade, migration, translation and cross-cultural encounters. This theme examines processes of adaptation and transformation, questions hierarchical narratives in art history, and explores transnational artistic routes, cultural transfers and the development of multiple modernities. Precious Materials and Routes of Exchange – studies how materials, craftsmanship and value systems have been transformed by networks of exchange—from the Silk Roads to maritime trade routes—highlighting art’s materiality and circulation.

Successful fellows will be granted access to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s world-class research infrastructure, including the Resource Centre and the Scientific Laboratory, the first of its kind in the Gulf region. These facilities provide the tools and expertise for cutting-edge research in materials analysis, conservation science and art history.

Throughout their research at the museum, fellows will also participate in symposiums and workshops, creating a vibrant community of exchange between scholars, curators and cultural practitioners.

Dr. Guilhem André, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, added: “We look forward to welcoming new scholars whose work challenges assumptions and broadens the dialogue around art, heritage and museum practice. This programme is more than a research initiative, it is a space where ideas, cultures, and generations meet deepening our global understanding of art’s ongoing dialogue across time.”

The programme offers short-term (three months) and long-term (nine months) fellowships to support both local and international scholars in pursuing independent research projects. Proposals must be submitted online through the museum’s website and must be in English. Any questions regarding the application process should be addressed to research@louvreabudhabi.ae.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Louvre Abu Dhabi is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 am – 6:30 pm; closed on Mondays. Pre-purchased tickets are required to visit the museum. E-tickets can be reserved via the museum’s website.

Follow Louvre Abu Dhabi on social media: Facebook (Louvre Abu Dhabi), Twitter (@LouvreAbuDhabi) and Instagram (@LouvreAbuDhabi) #LouvreAbuDhabi.

For more information on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions policies and principles, visit our website.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Abrahamic Family House and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the greatest concentrations of cultural institutions. Saadiyat Cultural District is a global platform, emanating from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions, and advancing equitable culture. It is an embodiment of empowerment, showcasing museums, collections, and narratives that supports the region’s heritage while promoting a diverse global cultural landscape. Saadiyat Cultural District is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. The District invites the world to engage with diverse cultures, fostering dialogue exchange, and offers a global cultural space that supports the region and the global South.