Dubai, UAE – Land Sterling, a premier real estate consultancy, has released its Q3 2024 Dubai Property Watch report, capturing unprecedented growth in the emirate’s real estate market. The report highlights substantial increases in both transaction volumes and property values, reflecting the city’s sustained appeal as a prime destination for real estate investments.

In Q3 2024, Dubai delivered approximately 7,000 new residential units, with apartments making up 84% of completions. The highest number of handovers occurred in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), followed closely by Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City and Dubai Harbor. The report also noted a trend toward larger units, with an uptick in completions of two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Said El Haouasli, CEO of Land Sterling, commented, “Our Q3 report underscores Dubai’s position as a resilient and attractive real estate market, showing remarkable growth in both transaction volumes and values. This reflects the strength of investor confidence and the sustained interest in Dubai as a global investment hub.”

In total, Dubai recorded over 47,300 transactions valued at approximately AED 116.8 billion—an impressive 42% increase in volume and a 33% rise in value compared to the previous year. Off-plan sales dominated, accounting for 71% of transaction volumes, a testament to the continuous influx of new projects and flexible payment plans attracting investors.

The Q3 2024 report highlights the top five areas in terms of transaction volume and value. Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) led in transaction volume, followed by Dubai Hills Estate, Business Bay, Dubai South, and Sobha Hartland 2.

In terms of transaction value, Dubai Hills Estate topped the list, with Dubai South, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, and The Valley following closely.

These areas continue to attract strong interest from both local and international investors, reflecting Dubai’s position as a premier real estate destination.

Land Sterling Report Highlights Remarkable Growth in Dubai’s Real Estate Market for Q3 2024

About Land Sterling

Land Sterling is a premier real estate consultancy company, providing a comprehensive range of specialist expert property analysis, cost modelling and solutions across diverse market sectors.

Land Sterling offers advanced capabilities across all facets of real estate consultancy. Expertise spans project management, cost consultancy, building and facilities management consultancy, strategic advisory, property valuation, and more, delivering a whole life-cycle one-stop solution for all real estate needs.

Headquartered in the UAE and actively operating for the past 15 years, Land Sterling has established itself as a trusted partner throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, enabling clients to make trusted informed property decisions.

The company's capabilities and professionalism is further reinforced by its regulated oversight by market bodies, including the RICS, and International Valuation Standards.

This press release summarises key findings from the Land Sterling Q3 2024 Dubai Property Watch report.

Download the Land Sterling Dubai Property Watch Q3 2024 full report: https://landsterling.com/marketing-newsletter/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vleran Ilazi

Marketing and Communications Manager

E: marketing@landsterling.com