Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Social Media usage in the MENA region has grown substantially to over 260 million users, representing nearly 57% of the total population in the region. This reflects the ongoing digital revolution sweeping through the area at present.

Previous studies have shown that people in the Middle East and North Africa spend an average of 3 hours and 15 minutes daily on social media, highlighting the pivotal role these platforms play in people's lives. It is expected that the use of social media in the region will continue to grow, with the number of users reaching 300 million by the end of 2023.

In this context, Ma Da, General Manager for MENA business of Kuaishou International Business, KSIB emphasized the dominance of visual content on social media platforms. Specialized reports indicate that 73% of users watch video clips on social media, including our platform "Kwai," one of the leading global platforms for short video content and a key player in user interaction with features tailored to their needs, particularly the "Live" feature for video content.

Kwai's "Live" feature is characterized by numerous options that enhance the live video viewing experience. Viewers can interact directly with broadcasters through comments, likes, and virtual gifts. The "Live" feature on Kwai supports up to 10,000 viewers simultaneously, facilitating seamless communication between content creators and their audience.

Kwai is committed to delivering high-quality video content to ensure the best viewing experience for users by delivering videos in high definition. Kwai's "Live" feature proves to be an indispensable tool for individuals and influencers to connect with their audience and enhance effective communication within the growing communities around their content.

Ma Da, General Manager for MENA business of Kuaishou International Business, KSIB stated, "Users of Kwai's Live data, focus on content related to lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, travel, and fitness. Comedy content holds a significant share, alongside news and events, catering to sports enthusiasts, entertainment lovers, and technology enthusiasts. Additionally, the platform offers educational and informative content through instructional videos and effective lessons on various subjects."

It is worth mentioning that Kwai, the global platform specializing in showcasing short video clips, boasts over 650 million active users worldwide. The application allows users to create, share, and interact with short video clips of various genres. Thanks to its presence in more than 150 countries and regions, Kwai has become a global hub for creativity and communication.

