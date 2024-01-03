Cairo – GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, unveiled its comprehensive strategy for driving E-Commerce success among Egyptian businesses within the dynamic landscape of the Middle East's thriving e-commerce market. Against the backdrop of unprecedented growth and innovation, entrepreneurs and small businesses in Egypt are capitalizing on significant opportunities.

“The E-commerce sector in Egypt is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected growth rate of 21%, GoDaddy’s 2022 MENA Small Business Survey,” Selina Bieber, GoDaddy's Vice President for International Markets, states. “This surge presents a substantial opportunity for businesses to flourish, especially considering the pivotal roles played by social media channels. Noteworthy contributions come from Facebook (91%) and WhatsApp (67%), driving revenue for over 20% of small businesses.”

Navigating this transformative landscape demands entrepreneurs embrace strategic measures that lay the groundwork for their online success. According to GoDaddy’s MENA Small Business Survey, there are optimistic trends among small businesses in Egypt, with 21% intending to strengthen online marketing and 19% committed to enhancing their online presence. As we delve into the crucial steps of establishing a thriving online store, let's first explore the foundational aspect – the selection of a compelling domain name.

Step 1: Building Foundations for Success with a Domain Name

The journey to a successful online store begins with the careful selection of a domain name, mirroring the importance of a physical storefront's signage. A memorable domain name serves as the digital identity of a business, enhancing brand consistency and aiding in search engine optimization (SEO). entrepreneurs can use GoDaddy’s domain services [ae.godaddy.com/domains] to find a domain that resonates with their brand.

Step 2: Building Trust with a Professional Email Address

With a memorable and relevant domain name secured entrepreneurs can also build credibility by using a professional business email address tied to their domain name (example: info@yourdomain.com). This helps build trust with customers and enhances the legitimacy of selling online, demonstrating professionalism across all business channels.

Step 3: Customer Convenience Reigns Supreme

In the realm of e-commerce, convenience for the customer is paramount. Offering a diverse range of payment and shipping methods, transparent shipping information, and clear policies, including exchanges and returns, can help to improve customer satisfaction and stop items from being left in the digital ‘cart’. Offering payment options like credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets caters well to Egyptian customers.

Step 4: Security Protections Assurance

Security is paramount in online transactions. SSL certificates for websites provide essential encryption for customer data, establishing trust by authenticating the website's identity and securing data exchange. The adoption of HTTPS protocols is important in today's digital market, aligning with Egypt’s national cybersecurity strategy. As entrepreneurs embark on establishing their online presence, incorporating security services, such as those offered by GoDaddy, becomes an integral part of fortifying the trust and reliability essential for successful e-commerce ventures.

Step 5: Design for Seamless Shopping

User experience design is a cornerstone of success. Online stores should prioritize ease of navigation, display quality visuals, and bring a responsive design for convenient shopping across all devices. Streamlining the checkout process, offering guest checkouts, social media login integrations, and showcasing customer reviews are strategies to help keep Egyptian users engaged.

Step 6: Responsive Customer Service offers a Lasting Impression

Finally, expert and available customer service can be key to keep customers coming back. Providing accessible contact information and diverse communication channels, including professional email addresses, phone numbers, contact forms, and live chat, helps to convey reliability and responsiveness in line with the expectations of customers in Egypt.

In summary, Egyptian entrepreneurs can capitalize on the growth of e-commerce by starting with a strong domain name, using professional email for email communication, considering strong visual branding, offering a selection of payment and shipping options, enable security protections, ensure a smooth user experience, and offer easily available customer service. These six elements can serve as the bedrock for launching online ventures for future growth.

