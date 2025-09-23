Cairo – Entlaq today announced the launch of the third edition of the Egyptian Entrepreneurship Sector Diagnostic Report (SDR 2025), taking place from 25 to 26 September 2025 in El Gouna, the fully integrated coastal town by Orascom Development. The high-level summit is organized under the patronage of the Ministerial Committee for Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

This year’s edition will be hosted at Abu Tig Marina in El Gouna. It will also mark the launch of the town’s newest venue, Abu Tig Island, a distinctive setting, surrounded by the Red Sea. The summit will be the first event to take place on the island and will convene ministers, senior government officials, international experts, leading entrepreneurs, and more than 40 Egyptian and global investors, funds, and development partners to engage in strategic dialogue on the future of entrepreneurship in Egypt.

Omar Rezk, Managing Director at Entlaq, expressed his pride in the launch of the third edition of the report, noting: “This edition represents an important milestone in monitoring the development of the entrepreneurship scene in Egypt. It presents a strategic vision built on modern data and analysis that helps shape the future for entrepreneurs. Partnering with El Gouna reflects our joint commitment to providing the right environment for innovation and growth.”

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, noted: “El Gouna has become a trusted home for entrepreneurs and investors because it combines quality of life with the right environment to do business. Through initiatives such as G-Space, our Business Park, and the upcoming G-Valley hub, we support founders and companies in starting, scaling, and collaborating year-round. Hosting the SDR 2025 reaffirms our role in fostering jobs, attracting investment, and contributing to an innovation-driven Egyptian economy.”

The SDR 2025 summit will serve as a platform for dialogue between the public and private sectors and the international community, presenting new opportunities for collaboration and investment. Discussions will address supportive policies to drive sector growth, financial inclusion, green financing, and cross-border capital flows. The program will also explore the role of entrepreneurship in community development through youth support and women’s empowerment, while highlighting sectors with strong growth potential that can open new markets.

The choice of El Gouna as host reflects its growing role as a hub for cultural, sports, arts, and entrepreneurship initiatives year round. The town offers an integrated environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and growth, making it a natural home for initiatives that empower youth and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Entlaq

Entlaq is a leading think tank, dedicated to reshaping the entrepreneurship landscape in Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company's focus on driving innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and enhancing the role of investments in building a more inclusive and competitive business ecosystem, thereby cementing the region's position as a fundamental hub for growth and entrepreneurship globally.

About El Gouna

El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea on an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 35 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, start-up workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture & conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook’s down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there’s a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna’s own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a four-hour flight from Europe’s major capitals.

For more information, please visit elgouna.com