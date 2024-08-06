Dubai, UAE – Dubai has achieved a remarkable milestone in the first half of 2024, welcoming a record 9.31 million international visitors. This impressive figure represents a 9% increase compared to the same period last year, further solidifying Dubai's position as a premier global travel destination and enhancing its allure in the Dubai real estate market.

The surge in international arrivals underscores Dubai's continued appeal and its status as a hub for tourism, business, and leisure. This achievement is a testament to the city's dynamic attractions, world-class hospitality, and strategic efforts to enhance its global tourism footprint, which, in turn, boosts real estate investment in Dubai.

Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties, commented on this notable achievement: “Dubai’s record-breaking influx of international visitors is a powerful testament to the city’s unwavering allure and its exceptional capabilities as a global tourism leader. This growth is not only a reflection of Dubai’s diverse and vibrant offerings but also highlights the resilience and innovation driving the city's tourism sector. At D&B Properties, we are excited to see how this momentum will further enhance Dubai's real estate market and its hospitality landscapes.”

The increase in visitor numbers comes as Dubai continues to host a range of high-profile events, cultural festivals, and business conferences, further attracting global travelers and reinforcing its reputation as a world-class destination for real estate investment in Dubai.

