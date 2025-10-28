UAE Vitality score rises to 73.3, marking steady improvement from 72.5 in 2024

As Vitality level increases, so do positive perceptions of AI in Healthcare

Dubai – The UAE has once again demonstrated its leadership in health and well-being, achieving a Vitality score of 73.3 and Overall Well-Being score of 70%, placing it second in the world in the latest Cigna International Health Study 2025, released today by Cigna Healthcare. The findings of the Study were unveiled at a launch event hosted in collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD).

The study, which surveyed 13,000 respondents across 13 global markets, reveals how vitality and well-being are evolving worldwide, highlighting the UAE’s consistent progress across physical, mental, financial, and workplace health. This improvement comes even as global averages declined across most dimensions of vitality.

Leah Cotterill, CEO, Cigna Healthcare MEA (outside KSA), said: “Despite global declines, vitality in the UAE continues to rise, underscoring the country’s commitment to making health and well-being a true national priority. Initiatives such as the Federal Mental Health Law, Dubai’s AED 105 million Mental Health Framework, and the integration of AI-driven healthcare reflect a forward-looking vision that places people at the center of progress. At Cigna Healthcare, we are proud to support this agenda by providing whole-health solutions that span physical, mental, financial, and workplace well-being. The UAE is not only improving the health of its people today but also setting global benchmarks for how nations can build resilient, future-ready societies.

The UAE’s results reaffirm the nation’s long-standing focus on holistic well-being. Beyond policy, this commitment is visible in practical initiatives that embed health into everyday life from programs that encourage flexible, family-friendly workplaces to community frameworks that strengthen resilience and social cohesion.

Key Findings of the Cigna Healthcare International Study:

Family well-being remains the strongest dimension, with 71% ranking it ‘Excellent’ or ‘Very Good’ among well-being attributes.

Mental well-being improved to 64%, with UAE residents ranking it above physical well-being as their top health priority.

Financial well-being improved by 3 points to 35%, though it remains a key pressure point given rising living costs.

Stress levels rose to 84%, underscoring the need for ongoing support to balance modern-day pressures.

The report also produced insightful results when examining gender differences. This includes:

Male respondents reported that their workplace wellbeing improved by five points from 2024, whilst female respondents reported the same level of wellbeing to the previous year.

89% of men work over 40 hours per week, compared to 79% of women.

Nearly half of men (52%) and women (48%) feel they work in environments that support their family and personal commitments, signalling a small but positive step toward equalizing gender support in the workplace.

Innovation and AI in Healthcare

The UAE also stands out globally for its trust in AI and digital health solutions, with residents showing significantly higher positive perceptions compared to the global average. Respondents highlighted the benefits of AI in areas such as shorter wait times, more accurate diagnosis, and improved chronic care at home.

These attitudes align with national priorities, including the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and ongoing investments in digital health transformation. Together, they position the UAE as a pioneer in building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

Balancing Work and Life

The study found that UAE employees experience some of the most demanding yet rewarding jobs globally, with high levels of recognition and satisfaction

Resilience and Community Strength

Family and community support systems continue to serve as vital anchors for resilience in the UAE. Even as stress rises, strong adaptability, cultural cohesion, and openness to innovation are helping individuals sustain well-being across physical, emotional, and social dimensions.

Katy Holmes, CEO at British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, said: It’s a pleasure to once again collaborate with BCCD Annual Strategic Partner, Cigna Healthcare Middle East & Africa, for the launch of this year’s UAE edition of the Cigna International Health Study. At the Chamber, we place a strong emphasis on promoting dialogue and awareness around mental health and overall wellbeing in the UAE business community. Reliable and data-driven insights such as those provided by Cigna’s annual study are invaluable in helping employers and leaders understand evolving workforce needs and make informed decisions that support their people and businesses.’

During the event, industry experts led a panel discussion titled “Whole Health in Action – Mental, Financial, and Digital Drivers of Vitality.”

The panel brought together voices from business, health, and policy to explore what the 2025 Study reveals about the UAE’s priorities, how financial and mental health are reshaping the whole-health agenda, and how AI is transforming access and outcomes. Together, the discussion considered how employers, communities, and policymakers can build on this momentum to shape a healthier, more resilient future for all.

Panelists included:

Moderator Katy Holmes, CEO at British Chamber of Commerce Dubai

Leah Cotterill, CEO, Cigna Healthcare MEA (outside KSA)

Sandip Kumar, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at King’s College Hospital London

Esra Uzsayilir, co-founder of ConnectPyschology

To read the full Cigna Healthcare International Study report, please click here.

About the Cigna Healthcare International Health Study

Cigna Healthcare surveyed more than 13,000 respondents in 13 markets – the US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Kenya, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and South Korea in May, 2025, in collaboration with YouGov – a global public opinion and data company. The nationally representative online survey assessed the health, vitality and well-being of more than 1,000 adults (aged 18 years and older) in each of the markets – the US, UK, Spain, UAE, Singapore, the Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and South Korea, and more than 500 adults per market in Kenya, Belgium, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.

The Evernorth Vitality Index© and Well-Being Index

The Evernorth Vitality Index© (EVI) has been developed in partnership with leading clinical psychologist and author Dr. Richard Ryan and it gives a comprehensive measure of people’s capacity to pursue life with health, strength, and energy. This is closely aligned with our mission to improve the health and vitality of those we serve around the world. We asked a series of questions to gauge respondents’ sense of social, occupational, financial, intellectual, physical, spiritual/purpose, emotional, and environmental well-being.

Respondents were also asked to rate their well-being across eight pillars: family, financial, mental, physical, social, spiritual, work well-being, and overall well-being, with ratings ranging from “poor”, “fair”, and “good” to “very good” and “excellent”.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others.

Learn more at www.cignahealthcare.com