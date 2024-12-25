HE Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi emphasises the report's potential to transform Arab youth's engagement with climate policies

Abu Dhabi: The Arab Youth Climate Change Council, operating under the Arab Youth Center's umbrella and in collaboration with the Riyadh Youth for Climate team for COP28, has unveiled a comprehensive report titled "Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy."

The report showcases Arab youth's dynamic contribution to climate action while identifying crucial gaps in their engagement with climate policies. It seeks to strengthen youth participation and establish a unified platform where young climate specialists can collaborate directly with regional decision-makers.

In a parallel initiative, the Council introduced its inaugural educational module, "Capacity Building Model: Understanding and Utilising Policy Reports," designed to enhance youth engagement with climate policies.

This first module presents concrete proposals for expanding youth participation in climate policies across Arab nations, outlining strategies and recommendations to amplify youth involvement in climate action, with specific emphasis on Youth Climate Conferences.

The launch took place during the Council's participation at COP29 in Baku, reflecting its commitment to mobilizing Arab youth in climate action by channelling their innovative potential toward environmental solutions and implementing sustainable responses to climate challenges.

Commenting on the report, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, said: "This framework could unlock valuable potential in Arab Youth’s interaction with climate policy. By identifying key areas of development and taking actionable steps towards practical solutions, we can significantly enhance youth participation in climate policy throughout our region.”

Emphasising the significance of regional efforts, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion said: "Arab youth are at the heart of the region’s future, bringing unparalleled energy and innovation to climate challenges facing us today. With two consecutive COPs hosted in our region, COP27 and COP28, it was essential to channel their efforts into meaningful action.

“This report is a key milestone in addressing the challenges they face and provides a clear framework for unlocking the boundless potential of youth in the region. By working closely with the leading regional stakeholders, we’re confident that their voices will not only be heard but will lead real, impactful change in their communities."

His Excellency Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports and Minister of Youth and Sports for the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: "The comprehensive framework highlighted in the report suggests an ecosystem of high synergy that involves the support of cross-sectoral stakeholders. It showcases a genuine commitment to meaningful youth engagement to advocate for climate solutions that reflect the unique challenges and opportunities within our region."

His Excellency added: “Strengthening intergenerational efforts is essential to achieving shared climate goals. Establishing permanent youth councils within climate bodies are of great value to that end as they ensure sustained interaction and develop intergenerational mentoring programmes to enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange between decision-makers and young climate advocates.”

His Excellency also called for the allocation of sustainable funding to support youth-led initiatives that are aligned with national and international climate priorities, while concurrently strengthening the role of youth forums and integrating their outputs into the deliberations and outcomes of the Conferences of the Parties.

Her Excellency Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazala, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States, commented: “The strategic framework adopted in the report can bring about a qualitative leap in youth participation in climate policies across the entire region.

“It enhances Arab youth engagement by identifying key development areas and taking actionable steps towards implementable solutions. The report reflects our commitment to leveraging the potential of Arab youth and strengthening their active role in climate action, through empowering them with the necessary information and knowledge, and providing opportunities for meaningful participation in environmental policy-making and decision-making processes related to climate change.”

The Arab Youth Center remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering the next generation of climate leaders. Through initiatives like the AYCCC and collaborations with key stakeholders across the region, the Center aims to foster an ecosystem where youth voices are integral to shaping and implementing impactful climate policies.

About AYC:

The Arab Youth Center (AYC), under the vision of its chairman, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was established to empower young Arabs and address their needs. The Center offers a unique platform to develop youth capabilities and support innovation and creativity among youth. AYC implements purposeful initiatives across diverse sectors and conducts research on young Arabs to help decision-makers shape policies that enable their progress.

About AYCCC:

The Arab Youth Council for Climate Change (AYCCC) is a non-profit, youth-led initiative by the Arab Youth Center (AYC). The Council aims to achieve a qualitative leap in the interaction of Arab youth with environmental issues, support youth climate action, and engage young Arabs in developing innovative and sustainable solutions to climate change challenges.

About COP28 YCC:

The Youth Climate Champion (YCC) is uniquely positioned to serve as the missing bridge between the COP Presidency and youth stakeholders, as well as to streamline youth coordination between governments and the UNFCCC. The YCC is responsible for mainstreaming youth participation and voices in the COP28 process and mobilizing substantive youth policy input and outcomes.

The YCC role aims to amplify all voices under the age of 35, with a special emphasis on youth from most vulnerable communities such as indigenous peoples, those with disabilities, and communities at highest risk.