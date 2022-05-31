Dubai, UAE: SHAREit Group, a global internet technology company, has released a new market report on App sharing and mobile gaming behaviour in MENA during Eid Al Fitr. The data explores the types of mobile apps and games that have gained popularity amongst people of all ages and how this will drive market growth across the MENA region.

MENA’s Peer-to-Peer App sharing behaviour during Eid

Arunabh Madhur, Regional VP & Head Business EMEA at SHAREit Group said : “Eid is one of the biggest festive seasons in the MENA region and provides marketers with a great opportunity to grow their business through marketing campaigns. Being the No.1 file sharing app in the emerging markets, SHAREit Group analyzed its app's heightened sharing trends during Eid in the MENA region and presented its first ever app sharing insights report.”

“SHAREit Group has achieved massive growth globally and the strategy for the new fiscal year is in line with the last year. Leveraging the file sharing feature, huge user base and strong position as a trusted source of referrals in communities, SHAREit Group influences the app sharing behaviour of its users via recommendations and suggestions, and encourages them to share more apps in their network, driving user acquisition for mobile app based businesses. ’’ Added Arunabh

SHAREit Group is the go-to app for people and brands to celebrate and foster the power of communities during Eid. P2P sharing via SHAREit Group accounted for tens of millions of app downloads during Eid last year in MENA.

The latest report by SHAREit Group on the growing app sharing trends across different categories and countries can be used by brands to create their campaigns to drive greater ROI on their marketing investments. Mobile app marketers can use this opportunity to leverage app recommendations and drive high-quality user acquisition across the MENA region.

As people celebrate the festival by sending and receiving warm wishes, a sharp spike in social and communication apps was witnessed in all the countries. There was a 30% increase in sharing of social apps in Saudi Arabia. Working hours are reduced during Ramadan and as people move back to work thereafter, a surge in tools and productivity apps were seen in some of the countries.

Shopping and lifestyle purchases soared across the whole region, as users sprinted to online stores to buy not only for themselves but also for gifting purposes. There was a 42% increase in sharing of shopping apps in Qatar.

Read more about the P2P App sharing trends during Eid for MENA - App Sharing Trends Report

MENA’s Peer-to-Peer game app sharing behaviour during Eid

Mrwan Gharzeddine, Country Director for MENA at SHAREit Group said: “The future of app sharing and gaming in the MENA region is tremendously exciting. Factors such as expansion of gaming industry, rising consumer spend on mobile games, increase in number of mobile game users, surging ownership of smartphones and high internet penetration rate are driving the growth in the mobile gaming industry, especially during holiday periods such as Eid. With mobile gaming poised for huge progress,SHAREit Group offers a promising opportunity to fuel the transformation of digital lifestyle by working with gaming apps across the region.” Added Mrwan

The latest report by SHAREit Group on peer-to-peer gaming app sharing trends highlights how millions of SHAREit Group users in MENA shared more gaming apps than ever during Eid last year, plunging mobile gaming into mainstream entertainment. There was a 30% increase in sharing of strategy game apps in Saudi Arabia and 120% increase in sharing of card games in Qatar.

Midcore and hardcore gamers flocked to action games to enjoy and celebrate the holidays – with 57% increase in Morocco , 36% in Egypt and 32% in Algeria. Arcade games also reached a crescendo, with the highest number of users in Morocco (39%), Kuwait (32%) and Qatar (25%) followed by Egypt (24%), Saudi Arabia (23%), Algeria (21%) and Oman (13%) enjoying the social interaction and the community element of the games.

A tad lower than action and arcade, casual games seemed to be the flavour of the season in Morocco (40%), Qatar (21%), Egypt (16%), Algeria (12%) and Saudi Arabia (11%) as a ticket to unwind during the holidays.

Read more about the P2P game app sharing trends during Eid for MENA - Game App Sharing Trends Report

SHAREit Group started its journey by developing a cross platform file sharing app. It has evolved into an offline file sharing, content streaming, and gaming platform for smartphone users. The app unlocks the ability for mobiles to share different types of content without the need for an internet connection or mobile data and is downloadable for free.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit Group. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group’s business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages.

According to the AppsFlyer Performance Index Edition 14 for H2, 2021, SHAREit Group was ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index. It has also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes. It aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.