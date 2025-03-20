Abu Dhabi: The role of Abu Dhabi’s banking sector in strengthening the emirate’s global economic position will be explored in depth in The Report: Abu Dhabi 2025, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Oxford Business Group (OBG) and the UAE Banks Federation (UBF). The collaboration aims to provide key insights into Abu Dhabi’s evolving financial landscape and the investment opportunities it presents to local and international stakeholders.

Under the agreement, UBF will contribute expertise and analysis, ensuring The Report: Abu Dhabi 2025 offers a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in the banking and financial services sector. The publication will assess Abu Dhabi’s financial strength, regulatory environment, and digital transformation efforts, highlighting the emirate’s attractiveness as a financial hub.

Commenting on the partnership, Jamal Saleh, Director General at UBF said:

“Our collaboration with Oxford Business Group aligns with our commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre. The report will showcase the resilience and innovation driving the banking sector, as well as the investment prospects emerging across the broader financial landscape.”

Ananda Sheela Bas, OBG’s Country Director for Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of UBF’s role in shaping the report’s analysis:

“The UAE Banks Federation is a key player in the financial ecosystem, and its insights will be invaluable in delivering a data-driven assessment of Abu Dhabi’s banking sector. Through this partnership, we will provide business leaders and investors with in-depth intelligence on the emirate’s economic trajectory, reinforcing its appeal as a global investment destination.”

The Report: Abu Dhabi 2025 will examine the key factors shaping the emirate’s economic growth, with a particular focus on the banking and financial services industry. The publication will also explore opportunities arising from Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategies, digitalisation initiatives, and investment climate.

The report is part of OBG’s long-standing commitment to providing high-quality economic analysis across emerging markets. It will feature exclusive interviews with leading figures from the public and private sectors, offering stakeholders a comprehensive resource on Abu Dhabi’s economic outlook.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

About UAE Banks Federation

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF) is the sole representative body of the member banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. It advocates members’ interests and enhances cooperation and coordination among them so as to upgrade the banking industry for the benefit of the banking sector and national economy.

UBF is managed by a nine-member Board of Directors elected every three years. The Board of Directors is responsible for planning, policy-making and supervision of UBF’s activity. The Board of Directors is chaired by H.E. AbdulAziz Abdullah Al-Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq Bank.

The Advisory and consultative councils of Chief Executive Officers/General Managers, is consisted of the CEOs of the national banks in addition to the foreign and GCC Banks, oversees policy implementation, follows up on UBF’s activities and takes the necessary decisions to the banking sector.

