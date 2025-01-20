58% are open to taking on a role in a new industry

Despite this, there is growing optimism as more than half (58%) believe that the job market will improve in the new year and that they will get a job

LinkedIn is helping professionals adapt to job market shifts with new platform tools and new insights on the fastest-growing jobs with the annual Jobs on the Rise list

United Arab Emirates: 75% of professionals surveyed in the UAE and Saudi Arabia plan to look for a new job this year, yet more than half (51%) say the job search has become harder in the last year, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. Nearly half (46%) of HR professionals surveyed in the UAE and KSA also say that the search to fill roles with qualified talent has become harder, signaling a necessary shift in the way people will need to apply for – and land – a job in 2025.

Optimism amidst job search challenges

A significant portion of professionals (58%) struggle to maintain a positive outlook during their job search, as they find the process frustrating (43%) and time-consuming (57%). Despite these challenges, there is a sense of optimism among job seekers with as many as 58% expressing confidence in securing new opportunities in 2025 due to their belief that the job market will improve.

Those looking for new jobs in the UAE and KSA are positioned to navigate a vibrant and dynamic job market. Both countries are expected to achieve robust economic growth in 2025, with the UAE’s non-oil sectors expected to see a growth rate of 4-5%1 and the Kingdom expected to track a 4.9%2 growth, largely supported by their diversification strategies.

Professionals need to adapt their job search to break through

For many, the job search has become a numbers game, where professionals have to apply to more jobs to increase their chances at securing a role. However, this strategy is not effective as 44% of people are applying to more jobs than ever, but hearing back less, with 48% believing that it has gotten harder to get a response from a hirer/recruiter.

Interestingly, hiring managers are also finding the process increasingly challenging. 29% of HR professionals in the UAE and KSA are spending between 3-5 hours a day sifting through applications, with 69% saying that less than half of the job applications they receive meet the criteria listed. This comes as no surprise as nearly half of all professionals (49%) wish they had a more efficient way of assessing if they’re a match for a job and a significant portion 34% state that they apply for jobs regardless of how many of the requirements they are a match for.

Najat Abdelhadi, LinkedIn Career Expert, says, “It’s easy to see why job seekers are applying to more roles than ever, trying to break through the job market, but it’s not working. However, the views of HR professionals we surveyed show that the hiring market is healthy– so professionals need to shift their approach and be more strategic in applying for roles that match their skillset so they stand out.”

Those aiming to make a job change and explore new opportunities can look to LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise reports for UAE and KSA for insights on the fastest-growing jobs over the past three years. It’s worth noting that almost three-quarters (71%) of this year’s Jobs on the Rise roles are new to the annual lists, with Artificial Intelligence Engineer emerging as the most common role globally. This year’s ranking also spotlights an uptick in roles for security-focused engineering, travel and in-person service sector roles, as business-as-usual returns in many parts of the world following pandemic shifts.

To help job seekers adapt their approach, LinkedIn is rolling out a new job match feature that shows how their skills and experience line up with open positions. Premium subscribers will also get additional guidance with LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools to improve their resumes, cover letters, and see jobs where they are a better match.

Helpful tips and tools for job seekers in the year ahead

As professionals look to break through the job search in 2025, LinkedIn can help job seekers stand out, find the right job and gain insights to explore their job potential.

LinkedIn Career Expert tips for adapting your job search and standing out in 2025:

Adopt an adaptability mindset: Navigating the current job market can be hard, but with a willingness to adapt, there is more opportunity for career growth. Be sure to highlight your soft skills, like adaptability and communication, during the hiring process, and spend time building these skills. You can upskill with LinkedIn Learning Courses, like Building Career Agility and Resilience in the Age of AI and Landing a Job as a Skills-First Candidate, all free until March 31, 2025.