Dubai: According to a new study by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, more than 6 out of 10 (64%) consumers are likely or very likely to consider an electric vehicle (EV) for their next purchase in 2025.

The TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025 highlights key trends shaping the future of sustainable mobility, revealing that while enthusiasm for EVs continues to rise, challenges around charging infrastructure and cost remain key concerns. While 60% of consumers cited charging infrastructure as a major hurdle, 56% expressed willingness to pay up to $40,000 for an EV.

Conducted across North America, the UK & Ireland, Continental Europe, and APAC, the study surveyed over 1,300 key stakeholders, including transport manufacturers, charging infrastructure players, fleet adopters, and consumers.

Sustainability and cost savings drive EV growth

Environmental sustainability and lower operational costs are among the strongest motivators for EV adoption. However, the study revealed a surprising insight: while consumers and industry influencers recognise EVs as a step toward greener mobility, 48% of EV influencers believe EVs both increase and reduce carbon output in equal measure, while 10% even argue that EV adoption is having a negative impact on the environment.

Commercial fleets, meanwhile, remain optimistic about EV adoption, with 53% of fleet adopters citing lower operational costs as a key driver. Many businesses are willing to invest in EVs at a premium compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Addressing key challenges to EV adoption

Despite growing interest in EVs among consumers, charging infrastructure remains the most significant barrier to EV expansion. The study found that 74% of EV manufacturers view inadequate charging networks as the biggest roadblock to industry growth.

However, the sector is actively addressing these challenges — 55% of manufacturers have already started investing in battery technology innovation, while 78% are focusing on cost reduction to make EVs more accessible to consumers.

A surprising 90% of manufacturers surveyed believe that improvements in battery technology will enhance range and charging speed and will significantly impact the design and performance of EVs in the near term compared to other technological advancements.

Earl Newsome, Global Chief Information Officer, Cummins, said, “The future of mobility is electric, connected, and sustainable — a transformation that will redefine industries and communities alike. The TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025 provides a powerful lens into the challenges and opportunities shaping this journey, emphasizing the critical roles of resilience, innovation, and collaboration. At Cummins, in line with our Destination Zero™ strategy, we are dedicated to advancing industry-wide decarbonization with a diverse range of power solutions. Our ability to deliver technologies today, while innovating zero carbon solutions, and building partnerships will ensure a sustainable and enduring future of mobility."

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said, “The electric vehicle industry is at a defining crossroad, navigating the complexities of scale and transformation. While nearly two-thirds of consumers are open to choosing electric for their next vehicle, manufacturers face challenges like advancing battery technology, complex vehicle designs, and production economics. At TCS, our Future-Ready Mobility vision focuses on creating an interconnected ecosystem powered by AI and Gen AI to drive smarter decision-making, enhanced customer experiences, and deliver scalable, sustainable solutions. By addressing these critical challenges, we are accelerating the global shift toward electrified and sustainable transportation.”

For over two decades, TCS has been a strategic partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), helping them on their ICE to EV transformation journey. The company has helped deploy Battery Management System (BMS) Software for 500,000+ EVs on-road globally and establish EV charging infrastructure for 75+ countries for OEMs.

Key results from the survey, can be found at TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 607,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India

Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Email: kimberly.solomon@tcs.com

North America

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com