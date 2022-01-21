United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Michael DePrisco, the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Project Management Institute (PMI), is set to be part of an on-stage interview at the Middle East’s largest project management event. Taking place from Wednesday 26 to Thursday 27 January 2022, the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) is expected to attract over 2,000 international attendees. The forum will bring project professionals and thought leaders from across the region together to discuss the future of the industry and its impact on the world.

PMI, the world's leading association for project professionals, has co-organized the annual event since its inception in 2014, and is doing so again this year. In addition to being represented by Michael DePrisco at the event, PMI’s Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Joseph Cahill, and Pablo Lledó, a member of the association’s Board of Directors, will also be speaking at the seventh edition of the forum.

Joseph Cahill is slated to present a parallel session on Benefits & Value Management on the second day of the forum focusing on managing value streams and empowering teams with new ways of working to successfully deliver projects. Pablo Lledó is also scheduled to deliver a session on Agile and Hybrid Transformation on the first day of the forum.

Having worked across an array of sectors, contributed to the growth and success of a diverse range of organisations, and established themselves as some of their respective regions’ most impactful changemakers, all three speakers are scheduled to enliven this year’s DIPMF with their unique insights.

Grace Najjar, the Managing Director of PMI MENA, will also be delivering a “Masterclass” session titled “Strategic Innovation in an Industry 4.0 ” at the event.

Michael DePrisco, Interim President & CEO of PMI, said: “Increasingly, the demands of The Project Economy underline the importance of effective and impactful project management. In a world shaped by large and ambitious projects, the Dubai International Project Management Forum is not only a timely reminder of just how crucial project professionals are to changing the future for the better. DIPMF is an opportune gathering of innovative, forward-thinking changemakers determined to pioneer truly meaningful and sustainable solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time.”

Joseph Cahill, Chief Customer Officer of PMI, said: “Across the world, there is a growing need for transformative problem solvers – creative thinkers with the experience and expertise to drive positive change. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, project professionals must be more aligned and future-focused than ever, joining forces today to overcome tomorrow’s challenges. DIPMF is the perfect platform for such impactful collaboration as it is fully geared towards harnessing the power of effective project management to build a better world for all.”

DIPMF is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The event is organised by Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in cooperation with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and PMI.

DIPMF was launched to shed light on Dubai’s role in leading the development drive across the region by successfully adopting top-notch international standards in a series of mega projects that have commanded global attention. The forum aims to demonstrate how smart, sustainable and innovative project management practices are executed to ensure successful outcomes.

To learn more about DIPMF and view the complete list of keynotes and speakers, please visit www.dipmf.ae.

