PolyNovo UK Ltd – a UK medical devices company specialising in the development of surgical solutions using the patented polymer technology NovoSorb® – will be joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 (24 – 27 January 2022) to launch their revolutionary NovoSorb BTM (Biodegradable Temporising Matrix) technology into the European market.

The company’s patented NovoSorb® polymer technology was developed to fulfil the need for a synthetic biodegradable product that could be safely used in medical devices. NovoSorb BTM is the company’s first medical device using this technology. The device – a unique synthetic dermal scaffold used to treat complex wounds and burns where there has been a significant loss of tissue – was invented and developed by PolyNovo using polymer technology originating from CSIRO (Commonwealth Science Industry Research Organization).

Today, NovoSorb BTM – PolyNovo’s first product to be commercialised – is available for use in many countries throughout the world. The device was granted CE mark approval for sale throughout the European Union at the end of 2019. The company is now looking forward to expanding its footprint across the MEA by exhibiting on the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022, where they will be launching a new smaller size of the device, which is indicated for diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers.

PolyNovo’s Chief Executive Officer, Max Johnston, said: “Following a lengthy period of restrictions, we were thrilled to announce our expansion into Europe last year and look forward to showcasing the unique BTM dermal template to a wider audience at Arab Health 2022. We are also delighted to be joining the globally trusted ABHI brand to demonstrate our innovation and its benefits for patients globally. We look forward to meeting new distributors and partners to further our vision to support improved patient care using the power of our disruptive NovoSorb technology in the treatment of complex wounds.”

When trauma to the skin occurs, large portions of the surface of the skin (epidermis) and its deeper layers (dermis) are destroyed. PolyNovo’s novel BTM technology – a revolutionary biodegradable temporizing matrix – is designed to temporarily close the wound and aid the body in generating new tissue. It works by compartmentalising a large wound into a series of interconnected microwounds, thus making it easier for the body to heal.

BTM can be utilised for full thickness and deep dermal wounds including traumatic injuries, burns, necrotising soft tissue infections and chronic wounds. It enables the generation of a vascularised neodermis which provides a more robust foundation for wound reconstruction than grafting alone. The device is also designed to limit wound scarring and contracture, providing an alternative option to lengthy, complex free-flap surgery. In addition, the technology is uniquely comprised of synthetic material, thus it does not contain any food for bacteria and has shown to be robust in the presence of infection.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at the ABHI added: “We are delighted to be partnering with PolyNovo at Arab Health and providing them a platform to showcase the benefits of their pioneering technology. As a company whose mission is to empower clinicians across the globe to improve patient outcomes, they embody the power of innovation and we look forward to supporting them in their goals to expand and bring the benefits of their innovative device to more patients worldwide.”

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, PolyNovo UK Ltd will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 2 H2.H50.

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is now the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 138,100 people in 4,140 companies, with a combined turnover of £27.6bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 320 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.

