Dubai, UAE: Studio M Al Barsha, the chic urban hotel concept by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, announced the appointment of Dani Moaccad as Hotel Manager.

With a wealth of more than 20 years of experience within the hospitality industry, Dani Moaccad enjoys a strong track record in hotel management, operations and customer satisfaction having worked with leading hospitality brands across the Middle East region.

Dani is a highly motivated leader with significant experience in hotels’ preopening and boosting the overall performance of operating hotels. His new role includes introducing Studio M Al Barsha brand to the market and promoting the property in the UAE and Gulf region.

Commenting on his appointment, Dani Moaccad said: “I am honoured to join Studio M Al Barsha which represents a standout lifestyle concept embracing technology and allowing guests to socialise, interact, rest and play. I look forward to leading the team to achieve the best results for the property and deliver an outstanding experience to the guests.”

Studio M Al Barsha is a three-star, chic urban hotel concept with 155 rooms that have been thoughtfully designed with vibrant colours, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and premium amenities that will suit the guests’ all needs. The hotel is within two minutes walking distance to the Mall of the Emirates and close to various attractions in Dubai. The nearest metro station is the Mall of the Emirates station.

The hotel F&B offering includes Hello Grab N Go which provides an innovative and convenient way to dine in or out with a variety of freshly prepared and pre-packaged foods, Level ONE which offers tasty breakfast choices, and a café. It also includes co-working spaces available at the restaurant and the lobby, “M FIT” gym with Technogym equipment, a temperature-controlled rooftop pool, and a unique spa concept for the guests to relax and unwind.