Social Media Sites Strengthened NBK’s strategy aimed to stay closer to its customers

NBK Social Media Platform is a key tool to increase customer satisfaction

It provides new opportunities and establishes new channels to attract customers and increase awareness of our products and services

Over the past couple of years, followers to the bank’s social media pages grew by about 25%

The large amount of interaction with NBK’s content reflect its leading position on social media

We promptly respond to followers’ inquiries, provide assistance around the clock.

Our platform supported "Let's Be Aware" campaign aimed at increasing financial inclusion and promoting financial culture among all segments of society

Interactions with the content of NBK pages on social media jumped by 12.5% YoY to 4.5 million

In 2021, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Social Media Platform was a key tool to stay closer to its customers, thanks to its widespread channels as the bank managed to effectively interact with customers and was able to promptly respond to all their inquiries, meet their needs and provide them with the latest news and developments related to the bank and its activities.

In 2021, NBK’s social media pages saw a significant growth in followers, up by 8.8%, with about 150,000 new followers, bringing the total number of followers to 1.85 million, a testament that NBK always keeps pace with all its customers’ needs, providing innovative solutions and constantly opening all channels of communication around the clock.

The content of NBK social media pages witnessed remarkable interaction all year round, as the number of interactions grew by 12.5% YoY, reaching 4.5 million, compared to 4 million the previous year, thus maintain our leading ranking among our peers.

As for NBK’s website, which is one of the key channels of communication with the bank’s customers and a vital means for them to carry out their transactions, it witnessed growing interest during the year, as site visits increased by 16% compared to last year, bringing total visits to 5.8 million visits, with a daily average of about 30,000 visits.

Commenting on the accomplishments made throughout the year, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, Assistant General Manager of Communications Department at National Bank of Kuwait said, “Our Social media platform is a key element of our success as it positively contributes to increasing our customers satisfaction rates as we effectively and promptly respond to their queries and help speed up managing their banking needs anytime, anywhere.”

“At NBK, we successfully managed over the past years to establish a comprehensive digital mindset in which social media pages play a key role in raising awareness about our products and presenting new opportunities to attract more customers. This also allows us to analyze their feedback, leading to the development of our banking products and services”. Al-Rushaid added.

He explained that over the last couple of years, followers of the bank’s social media sites grew by about 25%, pointing out that this steady growth and the large amount of interaction with NBK’s content reflect our leading position on social media and our keenness to present engaging content that manifests NBK’s leading role.

Al- Rushaid highlighted that NBK’s social media pages provide its followers with the latest news, answer their inquiries, and inform them of the latest offers and exclusive discounts. It is also a key platform to launch innovative challenges and competitions to reward its customers and encourage them to constantly communicate with the bank.

He stressed that NBK social media platforms play a major role in supporting various initiatives promoted by the regulatory authorities in Kuwait, as it partnered up with the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in launching its awareness campaigns including “Let’s Be Aware”, in an effort to increase financial inclusiveness and disseminate educational materials and informative content through all social media platforms and other electronic channels. NBK is always keen on fostering a culture that promotes financial and banking awareness as part of its mission to further develop and promote customers' skills and assist them to make informed financial decision.

Al-Rushaid added that the popularity of NBK’s official pages reflects that we are on the right path in term of the content we offer to our customers, as we successfully managed to maintain a stable growth rate in the banking sector. Our platform proved to be an effective tool to supporting numerous campaigns, especially in presenting distinctive competitions and exceptional prizes that are catered to our younger audience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, NBK’s social media accounts constantly provided comprehensive and integrated content for all segments of its followers, directed to raising their awareness toward the health impacts of the virus and encourage them to get vaccinated to do their part, so we can all go back to live a normal life.

NBK continuously updates the content of its pages on social media sites, including educational and media awareness campaigns, in addition to entertainment content and challenging competitions that offers NBK followers the opportunity to enter draws for valuable prizes and exceptional rewards. NBK pages span across a wide range of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, underscoring its keenness to keep pace with all developments to meet its customers’ needs and wishes, in addition to its constant endeavors to optimize its communication with followers on these platforms.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022