Al-Othman: Our Salary Acquisition Campaign for this year is exceptional with rewards tailored to our customers’ needs and expectations

We offer our customers an all-inclusive banking service comprising of digital services, advanced payment solutions and outstanding offers

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues launching outstanding campaigns aiming to offer unique rewards to its customers. This year, the bank has launched a new Salary Acquisition Campaign giving customers the opportunity to get a 0% loan, points on the new KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card redeemable as cash, or a free iPhone 13 Pro.

NBK is committed to giving its customers the best options in the market by offering a variety of acquisition gifts to suit all customer needs and expectations.

Salary acquisition benefits leave it to the customer to choose between a 0% loan, exclusive eligibility for the KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card with up to 300 points, or a free iPhone 13 Pro with Ooredoo. The NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card not only offers the highest cashback rates in Kuwait, but earing and using points has never been easier as cardholders receive KD 1 for each point earned. Customers can get the free iPhone 13 Pro device in cooperation with Ooredoo when signing a 2 year Postpaid Shamel package that has unlimited minutes in addition to 100 GB of data.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK Salary Acquisition Campaign for this year is exceptional with rewards tailored to our customers’ needs and expectations according to their various lifestyles.”

“Salary transfer to NBK provides customers with integrated investment and finance banking solutions as well as a rich experience including cutting-edge digital banking services and payment solutions,” he added.

Al-Othman affirmed that NBK is keen to strengthen its solid relationships and cooperation with leading institutions in Kuwait in an effort to introduce offers with exquisite benefits for customers.

When transferring their salary to the bank, NBK Customers get a wide range of benefits including access to the largest branch and ATM network in Kuwait, as well as the broad geographical presence across key regional and global markets

NBK Customers can make their banking transactions in a quick and easy way, anytime through the bank’s digital banking channels, mainly NBK Mobile Banking, which the bank is continuously developing and enhancing making it the most popular banking option for customers.

