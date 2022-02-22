PHOTO
Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), received at the Fund’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi His Excellency Shaukat Ali Soudhan, Ambassador of Mauritius to the UAE. His Excellency Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD; and other senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting.
They discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for investment that would contribute to the Mauritian economy and drive the country’s sustainable development.
H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: “Mauritius is one of the countries that has distinguished strategic relations with ADFD for four decades. The first project financed by ADFD in the country was a water network, following which it financed many others in various sectors, which collectively helped raise the quality of life in Mauritius.”
Expressing appreciation and gratitude to ADFD for helping developing countries to strengthen their economies, H.E. Soudhan said that ADFD played an important role in driving sustainable development in Mauritius by enabling it to implement many projects in strategic sectors.
The ambassador indicated that through this meeting, we look forward to taking the relations further with the Fund and exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation in vital priority sectors in Mauritius, such as water, renewable energy, as well as tourism and integrated urban development.
In 1982, ADFD financed the construction of the Maraufakra water plant, and in 2019 a solar photovoltaic project worth AED 36.7 million, benefiting about 10,000 families while also reducing Mauritius’ dependence on fossil fuel. Additionally, the Fund provided financing of AED 77 million to build a specialised eye hospital equipped with the latest medical equipment.
About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
