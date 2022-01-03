PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : The Commission for the Promotion of Peru (PROMPERÚ) announced that the Peru Pavilion installed at Expo 2020 Dubai is dazzling the world with the temporary exhibition called "The Mochicas, masters of the desert.” Here, international visitors can witness the replicas of the Lord of Sipán and the Old Lord of Sipán jewels made by artisans from the Lambayeque region, as well as having access to valuable information and a life-size representation of the Mochica culture’s elite.
The exhibition was inaugurated on December 15 and will be held until January 31, 2022. This joint effort is organized by PROMPERÚ and the Patronato de Sipán -a non-profit association that works on research, conservation, and promotion of the archaeological heritage of northern Peru- to promote the riches found in the tomb of the Lord of Sipán, a discovery considered one of the most significant archaeological finds of the twentieth century.
To convey the spirit of this culture and its extraordinary development, six of the mannequins created by the renowned artist Edilberto Mérida Pilares are based on physiognomic models of the descendants of the Mochica people. This work is displayed at the Peru Pavilion.
The very same heirs of the Mochica cultural identity were in charge of recreating, with fantastic fidelity, the ornaments, and objects that the royal court used in times of splendor: the artisans of Lambayeque, Armando Gil, Segundo Gonzales, and Johnny Aldana, have painstakingly crafted the most striking jewels so that historical figures of the Mochica elite can be depicted richly attired to demonstrate their rank and power.
The Peruvian pavilion is presented with the concept "Timeless Peru," which seeks to connect the present with the future and build bridges between our country and the world. In this sense, Peru's past is represented by the surprising Mochica civilization and its magnificent goldsmithing. At the same time, the present is manifested in the region's inhabitants, who, through memory and art, keep the Mochica culture alive. Presenting this glorious past at Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's largest cultural event sustains the identity of Peruvians today and helps shape their future.
-Ends-
Contacts :
José Carlos Collazos
jcollazos@promperu.gob.pe
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.