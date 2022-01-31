Dubai, UAE – Auction details for the first-ever NFT (non-fungible token) of Automobili Lamborghini are now confirmed. Lamborghini has partnered with NFTPRO™ and RM Sotheby’s and will receive bids on five pairs of physical and digital artworks by renowned artist, Fabian Oefner, between 1st February, the first day of the new lunar year, and 4th February. The auction for the first of the five NFTs will take place on nft.lamborghini.com, starting at 4:00 pm CET, while each of the other auctions will begin and end 15 minutes later than the preceding one. Every auction will last for 75 hours and 50 minutes, the exact time it took Apollo 11 to leave Earth and enter the moon’s orbit.

The physical artwork, ‘The Space Key’, contains carbon fibre pieces that Lamborghini sent to the International Space Station back in 2020, as part of a joint research project. Engraved with a unique QR code, these carbon fibre parts link to the digital element, in a series of five photographs of a Lamborghini Ultimae, lifting off toward the stars. The images depict five separate moments within seconds from each other as the car rises above the earth. Its parts, the engine, the transmission, the suspension and hundreds of nuts and bolts are shooting away from the chassis like the exhaust flame of a rocket.

What may look like a computer-generated image is in fact entirely created from elements of the real world: the artist captured more than 1,500 individual parts of a real car. The photograph of the earth’s curvature was made by sending a weather balloon equipped with a camera to the edge of the stratosphere. The artist then carefully assembled all of these images into an artificial moment in time. Each of the five NFTs has more than 600 million pixels. As one starts to zoom in, hidden details of these hyper-realistic photographs are revealed. The resolution is so enormous, that you can read tiny markings on the firing order of the V12 engine or marvel at the different milling patterns on the transmission cog wheels. The longer you look at the composition, the more secrets you discover…

At the start of the project, the artist, Fabian Oefner, meticulously studied the engineering plans of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae and created an accurate sketch of what the final photograph would look like. Based on that sketch, Lamborghini prepared all the necessary parts and components of a production ready Ultimae. The pieces were then photographed by Oefner and his team in a makeshift photographic studio right next to the production line at the Lamborghini Factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Upon his return to his studio in the US, near New York City, where the artist works and lives, he combined the countless images into the composition envisioned in the sketch. It took Oefner and his team more than two months to create a moment that is shorter than the blink of an eye.

“We’re thrilled to have been chosen as preferred NFT partner by such an iconic brand as Lamborghini and incredible artist, Fabian Oefner”, says Christian Ferri, CEO of NFTPRO™. “We pride ourselves on being the #1 enterprise NFT solution in the market, serving the largest category leaders in the world, and working with Lamborghini and Fabian Oefner validates our position even further. Our company is committed to supporting Lamborghini throughout the NFT journey and are humbled to be working with such a visionary team in the years to come”.

-Ends-

About Fabian Oefner

Fabian Oefner’s work explores the boundaries between time, space and reality. He creates fictional moments and spaces, that look and feel absolutely real, yet aren’t. Through this, Oefner dissects the different components of reality and gives us a clearer understanding of how we perceive and define it. Inspired by science, Oefner’s approach to art is highly methodical and at the same time playful, capturing unexpected moments in time. He creates carefully orchestrated works, that are planned down to the last detail, as well as pieces that use a loose framework where art can ‘happen’.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house in terms of total sales. With 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top 10 most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction. 2022 has seen RM Sotheby’s move into offering NFTs, collaborating with both clients and partners, working alongside NFTPRO™, to bring to market leading NFT projects that have a strong automotive theme.

About NFTPRO™?

NFTPRO™ is the number one enterprise white label NFT solution for global brands, making NFT campaigns seamless, easily executed, and on-brand. Thanks to their enterprise-grade platform, proprietary methodology and enterprise-level support, they help global enterprises strategise, create, sell, and distribute NFT-based digital authentic assets to engage communities, drive new revenue streams, and boost cross-sales of physical products while ensuring full company control, sustainability, and global regulatory compliance.

Information on Automobili Lamborghini: www.lamborghini.com

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Headquarters

Head of Communication

Tim Bravo

tim.bravo@lamborghini.com

Brand & Corporate Communication

Clara Magnanini

clara.magnanini@lamborghini.com

Product & Brand Extension Communication

Rita Passerini

rita.passerini@lamborghini.com

Motorsport Communication

Francesco Colla

extern.francesco.colla@lamborghini.com

Polo Storico & Heritage

Massimo Delbo

massimo@delbo.us

Regional Offices

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Emanuele Camerini

emanuele.camerini@lamborghini.com

Asia Pacific, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macau

Ma Weichao (Ms.) 马唯超

weichao.ma@lamborghini.com

North & South America

Jory Wood Syed

jory.syed@lamborghini.us

United Kingdom

Juliet Jarvis

juliet@jjc.uk.com

Japan

Yasuki Yamagishi

yasuki.yamagishi@lamborghini.com

Eastern Europe & CIS

Tamara Vasilyeva

tamara.vasilyeva@lamborghini.com

South-East Asia & Pacific

Alethea Tan

alethea.tan@lamborghini.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022