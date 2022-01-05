A distinctive collection of contemporary artworks by visual artist Siddiqa Juma.

Making culture and creativity accessible to all and enabling participation.

Activating Al Safa Art and Design Library as a hub for creativity and art exhibitions.

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues its support for talents from around the world in the new year, inviting talents, contemporary Islamic arts and visual arts enthusiasts and library-goers to visit the 'Journey' exhibition by Zanzibari, London-based visual artist Siddiqa Juma at Al Safa Art and Design Library from 6 - 14 January.

Through 10 innovative contemporary paintings, the exhibition will explore the journey of the pilgrimage and the unique phenomenon of the hajj, which has long been a well of inspiration for Juma’s work: the mesmeric sight of millions of worshippers circling the Kabaah, resembling stars in a galaxy; the astrolabe that directs the faithful towards Makkah for their daily prayers; the magnetic pull of pilgrimage; and the way that it preoccupies the ambitions of those who follow Islam.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed that hosting the exhibition at Al Safa Art and Design Library comes within the framework of Dubai Culture's constant keenness to activate its public libraries to host various activities that would contribute to making culture and creativity accessible for everyone and everywhere, stimulating active participation by society members, and supporting talents. In turn, they will contribute to enriching the cultural and artistic scene in the emirate and enhancing its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent, in line with the Authority’s vision and strategic objectives.

Bin Kharbash added: “We offer artists from all over the world a valuable opportunity to interact with the emirate's rich cultural and artistic scene by investing the cultural assets that we nurture. Al Safa Art and Design Library was chosen as it specialises in the creative fields. This exhibition is in line with our efforts to preserve our Arab and Islamic heritage through which we aim to support promising talents in this field of arts, encourage them with more creativity and expression, and make their works available to a wide audience, thereby enabling them to savour the aesthetics of Islamic arts.”

Siddiqa Juma is a London-based, multi-award-winning visual artist specialising in contemporary Islamic art, graphic design, animation and publishing. She uses the exuberance of colour and texture to express her faith, and her work inspires from Islamic architecture, including a currently in-progress series of pieces inspired by Masjid un-Nabawi in Madina and the various line styles of Arabic calligraphy, including painterly interpretations of the Thuluth style and digital experiments with Kufic lettering. Juma is best known for her pieces ‘Diversity’ and the ground-breaking ‘Make Your Mark.’ Siddiqa has exhibited globally, and her works are owned by Royal families, eminent politicians, and are showcased in some of the most recognisable establishments in the UK and abroad.

Dubai Culture is committed to supporting and preserving the creative talents of citizens and residents and attracting talents in various fields of arts and culture from all over the world to study, live and work in Dubai, providing them with a rich platform for growth and prosperity, which supports the growth of the creative economy in the emirate and achieves the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com



© Press Release 2022