Gulf is proud to announce that Gulf Formula Elite is now the first fill lubricant in all McLaren Automotive supercars and hypercars that leave the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

As part of a long-term partnership, McLaren Automotive will also give its customers access to Gulf Formula Elite, a high-performance lubricant, as its preferred supplier.

The technology teams at Gulf and McLaren Automotive have worked collaboratively to develop and test a lubricant that offers the ultimate protection for McLaren’s high performance V8 and V6 engines even in the most extreme conditions, to deliver sustained peak performance.

Gulf Formula Elite uses Thermoshield Technology to meet McLaren’s exacting performance and efficiency demands by forming a robust coating on all critical engine parts for enhanced wear defence. Gulf Formula Elite maintains optimum temperature by helping to dissipate heat, actively prevents oil deterioration, and helps to provide greater deposit control.

Mike Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Oil International said:

“Our technical partnership with McLaren Automotive enables Gulf to offer its industry-leading expertise and world class R&D capabilities to accelerate the development of high-performance technologies like Gulf Formula Elite.”

“We are committed to helping McLaren Automotive’s relentless drive to be the best and are excited to be able to share our latest world class product – Gulf Formula Elite – with McLaren’s customers.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive said:

“McLaren and Gulf’s long-standing partnership is all about technical excellence enabling high performance so we are delighted that our supercar and hypercar customers will experience and benefit from Gulf Formula Elite.

“Together with Gulf, we carefully selected and tested Gulf Formula Elite to ensure it not only protects our high-performance engines but helps deliver sustained performance, even in the most extreme conditions.”

Gulf’s link with McLaren started in 1968 and has continued in both Formula 1, the Can-Am series, in which the partnership won over 40 races, and at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the 1990s, with the famous McLaren F1 GTR. The two iconic brands reunited in July 2020.

Gulf will also be prominent at McLaren Automotive’s PURE customer events that take place around the world and throughout McLaren Automotive’s global retailer network that is now 100 strong.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, motorsport and Ultimate Series models are retailed through over 95 retailers in more than 32 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™.

In 2018, the company launched its new £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region in the North of England that will see it produce the next generation of lightweight carbon fibre ‘tubs’ that are at the heart of all McLaren cars.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider as well as the new GT, the track-only Senna GTR and unveiled the 620R and the McLaren Elva. In 2020, McLaren launched the 765LT.

About Gulf Oil International:

Gulf, a wholly owned entity of the Hinduja Group, is one of the largest privately-owned downstream companies, with a presence in over 100 countries worldwide. Gulf is also the majority shareholder in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, listed on the BSE, which is the leading marketeer of an extensive range of automotive and industrial lubricants in India.

GOI’s core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of performance lubricants and associated products for all market segments. GOI also licenses national fuel retail networks around the globe. The Gulf fuel brand is currently present at fuel retail stations in 26 countries with more than 1,500 outlets.

Gulf Oil International Group business include Gulf Oil Marine, which supplies lubricants to the global shipping industry across 1,100 ports worldwide. Gulf national businesses include Gulf Aviation’s specialist fuel supply, Gulf Express franchises, Gulf Oil Argentina’s Argenfrut crop protection and energy company, Gulf Gas+Power.

