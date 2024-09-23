Honeywell and Samsung E&A have announced a joint marketing initiative to reduce carbon emissions in the global power plant sector. The initiative aims to combat climate change and align Honeywell's portfolio with three megatrends, including the energy transition.

Samsung E&A will use Honeywell's carbon capture technologies to help power plants reduce emissions and meet environmental goals.

The partnership will offer customers access to Honeywell's advanced solvent carbon capture (ASCC) technology.

“As two carbon capture leaders, our collaboration highlights the importance of cooperative approaches in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Hong Namkoong, president and CEO of Samsung E&A. “Deploying Honeywell’s carbon capture technologies allows Samsung E&A to offer viable, more sustainable solutions for global clients during this energy transition.”

Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) can significantly reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, acting as a crucial stopgap during the expected transition from fossil fuels to lower-carbon energy sources. These technologies help to mitigate the environmental impact of various industries responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

"Honeywell has long been a global leader in carbon capture technologies and our collaboration with Samsung E&A only further highlights our commitment to reducing emissions and tackling climate challenges,” said Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. “With decades of experience and a broad portfolio of carbon capture solutions, we are ready to help businesses meet growing carbon mitigation expectations and increasingly stringent environment goals by abating emissions from existing sources." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).