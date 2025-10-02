Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

WETEX is witnessing a noticeable expansion in the future-oriented sectors and fields it is showcasing. In line with the latest global trends, WETEX strengthens preparedness for the future while accelerating the energy transition and progress towards net zero. The exhibition serves as an ideal platform for exploring promising opportunities arising from rapid global shifts, in addition to identifying proactive solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and ensuring stakeholders remain at the forefront of sustainability.

This year, the spotlight is on the latest artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that support green mobility, digital transformation and clean energy adoption. With enhanced interactive platforms, WETEX aims to promote awareness and international co-operation in areas such as green finance, smart and sustainable cities, and health and safety, thereby laying the foundation for inclusive and sustainable development.

“The development of WETEX reflects the unprecedented development witnessed by the UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The exhibition consolidates the UAE’s position as a reliable partner in efforts to shape a more sustainable and resilient future for all, by pushing our thriving economy towards new horizons, empowering national and local companies, and strengthening our nation’s economic, trade and investment partnerships with countries around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“The exhibition supports the goals of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, and translates national and global climate ambitions into a tangible reality. In light of the rapid global changes and the urgent need for immediate and innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the exhibition becomes increasingly important annually as a global platform for exchanging achievements in this field, mobilising efforts to conserve resources, decarbonise and accelerate digital transformation,” added Al Tayer.

HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said WETEX serves as a platform that brings together leading government and private sector entities, along with global experts, to explore the future of energy and green development. He stated that the exhibition embodies the UAE’s commitment to enhancing investment in innovative solutions and clean technologies – including AI, green mobility and digital transformation – in order to accelerate the shift towards a sustainable green economy. He highlighted its role as a key milestone in supporting the UAE’s sustainability and climate neutrality goals.

“The UAE has established itself as a global model in climate action through pioneering national strategies and advanced projects in renewable energy and smart cities. WETEX drives these efforts by strengthening international partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange and supporting initiatives that balance economic growth with environmental protection,” Al Mazrouei said.

HE Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “WETEX is a pivotal platform that underscores the essential role of advanced technology and innovation in driving sustainable development. It reflects the UAE’s holistic vision of aligning industrial growth with sustainability objectives, while catalysing investment in clean technologies and cutting-edge solutions that form the backbone of a low carbon economy and the foundation for building smart, future-ready cities. The UAE is accelerating the integration of innovation across vital sectors, reaffirming its global leadership in renewable and low carbon energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainable manufacturing. WETEX amplifies these efforts by fostering dialogue, collaboration, and joint action among international partners, advancing cooperation and technological progress in support of global sustainable development. We remain committed to strengthening a competitive, sustainable, and resilient industrial ecosystem, and to reinforcing the UAE’s role at the forefront of smart urban and industrial development.”

HE Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “In the face of climate change’s intricate challenges, WETEX offers a powerful platform to present the groundbreaking technologies and cohesive planning methods that strengthen our water and energy resilience. From leading the way in reverse-osmosis desalination and sophisticated agri-tech solutions, to our bold objectives for repurposing wastewater and extensive solar installations, the UAE illustrates how sustainable practices propel economic advancement. Our dedication to the environment and climate action underpins our national frameworks, which secure an equilibrium between economic expansion, environmental stewardship and prosperity. To realise this vision of sustainable growth, we engage extensively with various parties: industry, businesses, community groups and government bodies. WETEX is a platform that allows us to share our achievements, gain insights from others and collectively hasten the green shift towards a net-zero future.”

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “The 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition provides a platform demonstrating the UAE's unwavering commitment to leading the global dialogue on sustainability and innovation. By bringing together thought leaders and innovators from around the world, WETEX serves as a catalyst for collaboration, enabling us to explore transformative solutions that accelerate our progress towards net zero. This exhibition is not just a showcase of cutting-edge technologies - it is a vital forum for addressing the pressing challenges of our time. The focus on artificial intelligence and sustainable practices underscores our dedication to developing future-oriented sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a beacon of progress in the global pursuit of a sustainable future.”

WETEX is the region’s largest exhibition in energy, water and sustainability – and ranks among the world’s leading specialised trade fairs in these fields. Each year, the exhibition hosts thousands of companies, decision-makers, investors, innovators, experts and specialists, allowing them to exchange insights across a wide spectrum of topics, including clean and renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cyber security, smart and sustainable cities, green mobility and health and safety at home and at work. The exhibition also explores the sustainability of vital sectors such as oil and gas. By bringing together global thought leaders and showcasing pioneering solutions, WETEX reinforces the UAE's global leadership in shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

