Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced the acquisition of Peak, an AI-native company based in Manchester, United Kingdom. The Peak AI platform optimizes product inventory and pricing for businesses of all sizes and across a wide range of industries, providing customers with tangible outcomes quickly and without the need for large, in-house tech teams.

“With the acquisition of Peak, we are accelerating our mission to strengthen our vertical AI solutions strategy,” said Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO of UiPath. “When combined with the UiPath platform, Peak’s exceptional purpose-built AI applications will enhance our ability to provide solutions that optimize industry-specific use cases and deliver incredible value to customers.”

Peak enables customers to develop AI workflows, process data, and provide predictions that are used to optimize critical business processes through APIs or integrated web applications. It also provides a new breed of AI-based decisioning applications that enable business users to make highly complex decisions such as planning inventory and optimizing product pricing decisions.

Now as part of UiPath, Peak’s solutions can scale globally and reach new industries, allowing customers and stakeholders the opportunity for continued growth and innovation. In turn, Peak’s focus on accelerating AI adoption in sectors like retail and manufacturing will enable UiPath to accelerate market growth and deliver vertical-oriented, next-generation AI-driven agentic applications with intelligence powered by LLMs.

“Joining forces with UiPath is the perfect next step for Peak at this stage of our journey, and I couldn’t be more excited. As automation and agentic AI converge, we’re entering a new era of possibilities for the enterprise,” said Richard Potter, CEO & Co-Founder of Peak. “UiPath’s global reach, deep enterprise expertise, and unwavering commitment to AI innovation will enable us to accelerate our vision—empowering businesses with specialized decision-making AIs at scale. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and as part of UiPath, we look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI in the enterprise.”

Peak will further enhance the UiPath agentic automation platform. For example, organizations must meet stringent requirements for complex calculations in a variety of business processes. Businesses require accurate analysis and predictions they can trust, and Peak’s solutions will form the backbone of new Pricing and Inventory Agents for UiPath customers. Peak’s broader Decision Intelligence capabilities will also factor into the orchestration capabilities in the UiPath agentic automation platform, allowing for autonomous processes based on contextual customer data.

Customers of both UiPath and Peak will now have the opportunity to realize increased revenue and margin improvement with the combined technologies. UiPath and Peak have already been able to provide such opportunities for success through their existing partnership. For example, UiPath and Peak transformed the quoting pricing process for Heidelberg Materials, based in the United Kingdom and one of the world’s largest building materials manufacturers. The solution uses automation to collate data from hundreds of data points, leverages AI to determine an optimal quote for a given customer, and informs sales professionals. With this automated end-to-end process, Heidelberg Materials is experiencing much greater sales team efficiency through faster quotation times and increased conversion rates.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries.