UAE: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) convened an introductory meeting today to discuss the 'National Agriculture Centre', as part of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme. The meeting gathered a significant number of UAE farmers to raise awareness about the Centre's role in supporting agricultural efforts in the nation. The Centre aims to provide incentive programmes designed to increase local agricultural production, thereby enhancing sustainable food security in the UAE.

The introductory meeting, held virtually, aligns with the launch of 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme and the establishment of the 'National Agriculture Centre' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. These initiatives aim to support the UAE's agricultural development strategies, enhance sustainable national food security, foster new partnerships with the private sector, and increase and sustain green spaces across the UAE.

The introductory meeting was led by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, along with several ministry officials and a large group of Emirati farmers from across the UAE.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Al Hammadi emphasised that the 'National Agriculture Centre' serves as a cornerstone of the nation's agricultural efforts, acting as an innovative and effective platform for all stakeholders to address agricultural challenges in the UAE and to provide comprehensive support to national farmers and national farms.

H.E. Dr. Al Hammadi said: “The Centre aims to support the growth of local agricultural production and improve its quality and competitiveness through advanced initiatives and programmes tailored to the sector. These efforts are designed to develop the agricultural sector's capacity to meet the demand for agricultural products in the UAE, both now and in the future.”

H.E. Dr. Al Hammadi outlined the key objectives of the 'National Agriculture Centre', including increasing productive farms by 20%, boosting organic farming in the UAE by 25%, achieving 30% adoption of climate-smart farming, and reducing agricultural waste by 50%.

His Excellency stated that the Centre offers grants and funding to support innovative agricultural projects and is responsible for developing and implementing initiatives that promote the adoption of innovation, technology, technical solutions, and modern agricultural methods.

H.E. Dr. Al Hammadi highlighted that the 'National Agriculture Centre' will play a key role in promoting organic farming by supporting and developing organic farms in the UAE and increasing their productivity. The Centre will also offer empowerment initiatives, and specialized training programmes for farmers. Additionally, it will provide agricultural guidance and technical advisory services to assist farmers in implementing and enhancing their projects, as well as in marketing their products effectively.

H.E. Dr. Al Hammadi explained that the Centre will promote applied research and studies to improve efficiency, productivity, and quality in the UAE’s agricultural sector. It will also establish strategic partnerships with government and private entities across various industries, including food, hospitality, and restaurants, to encourage the consumption of locally produced agricultural goods and enhance their competitiveness. Additionally, the Centre will support the development and implementation of investment programmes with sustainable returns to boost local agricultural production. It will also establish and manage a comprehensive database of information related to its areas of specialisation, ensuring integration and effective information exchange.

The 'National Agriculture Centre' aims to establish partnerships to conduct specialised studies and research in areas relevant to its focus, in collaboration with educational institutions, research centres, and local organisations. These efforts will include the monitoring and analysis of risks and regional and international trends.

The meeting facilitated discussions on how national farmers and farms can leverage the initiatives and activities of the 'National Agriculture Centre'. Participants expressed confidence that the Centre will create new opportunities for farmers by raising community awareness of local agricultural products and enhancing their competitiveness in the market. They underscored the significance of leveraging various incentive initiatives and programmes and conveyed their readiness to adop