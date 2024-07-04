Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili: “Our wise leadership is a source of inspiration and an example to uphold our Emirati values and celebrate our heritage in all our lifestyles and celebrations..”

Dr. Layla Al Hyas: “Our sustainable model for women's weddings calls on young people to express pride in their Emirati heritage, plan wisely for their wedding day, and begin their married life on a happy and stable note.”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings. The model forms part of Medeem, an initiative launched in April as part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy.

The Medeem Model for Women's Weddings seeks to establish a new wave of authentic women's weddings in UAE society. It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation and is inspired by the original Emirati values that call for moderation and humility. It aims to create stable marriages and cohesive families, and continue the path of comprehensive and sustainable growth of the nation.

The Medeem Model for Women's Weddings encourages couples to plan wisely for their wedding day, follow the principles of authentic Emirati heritage, and recognise the importance of the family as the cornerstone of society. The model guides the wedding sector towards weddings that avoid extravagance and are in-line with the customs and traditions of the UAE, while simultaneously embodying modern elegance and beauty.

Regarding the main criteria and conditions for those hoping to benefit from the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings is that prospective couples must both be UAE nationals, and that the husband must be a citizen or resident of Abu Dhabi. Both spouses must also complete the premarital Programme offered by the soon-to-launch Medeem Center for Family Flourishing. Upon completion, couples will then receive a Medeem benefits card.

H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: "The model is directly in-line with the directions of our wise leadership, who have always strived to motivate young people to marry and form families. After all, families are the building blocks of society, and they ensure its stability. Designed to complement Medeem’s efforts to create new practices around weddings between young UAE citizens, the model integrates the traditions and originality of the weddings of the past, with the elegance of modern weddings. The Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings avoids exaggeration that can lead to great financial burdens and potentially impact a couple's happiness and future stability."

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili stressed that the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has spared no effort in identifying all the challenges that young people face as they start their journey of building a family. The department has also worked with partners to develop various programmes and initiatives that enhance young people’s readiness to be the fathers and mothers of tomorrow. He added that the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, which was launched last year, includes a dedicated support function for youth. The Medeem initiative supports the vision of this strategy by equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to build a strong foundation for their family.

His Excellency went on to explain that the new model supports the adoption of positive practices in terms of financial planning. It directs the community towards the idea of holding elegant and authentic wedding parties that blend generosity, moderation, and humility, and strike the perfect balance between originality and modernity. The wedding model is derived from authentic Emirati culture, and it also includes modern elements that allow couples to express their personal tastes without exaggeration. He noted that extravagant weddings lead to excessive spending, and that young people should be allowed to enjoy a life filled with affection, love, and blessings.

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: "Today’s youth are very aware that documenting and treasuring life’s pivotal moments is far more important than dazzling guests and exaggerated spending. Therefore, we call on parents to change their approach to weddings and move away from the idea that the size and cost of a wedding is a reflection of social status."

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Al Hyas also stressed that the UAE’s wise leadership are ideal role models in this regard. For instance, the ‘mass wedding’ of the honourable Al Nahyan family - may God protect them - witnessed the holding of a group women's wedding during the afternoon. Created in-line with authentic Emirati customs and traditions, and featuring traditional Emirati Fuwala for refreshments, the family called on those who are about to get married to follow this model and contribute to its adoption, to support the formation of safe and stable families.

Her Excellency continued: "The model includes a set of packages that suit the needs of every couple who is about to get married. They differ in terms of financial cost and the number of guests, and they allow couples to hold their wedding at home, in wedding halls that offer the Medeem benefits package, or in government halls. Couples can also choose a predetermined date that suits their schedule on the Medeem digital platform."

The model format

The model follows a set of guidelines that are inspired by the UAE's authentic heritage. The wedding model is held during the afternoon, lasts a maximum of three hours, and hospitality is provided through Fuwala, which features an array of traditional Emirati snacks and Arabic coffee. To encourage bonding and interaction between guests, each venue should also be designed in the style of an Emirati Majlis.

Following the example of the UAE’s wise leadership, the model includes single, joint women's weddings between several families, and it allows weddings to be held for several brides on consecutive days. Each package includes furniture, décor, and lighting and sound equipment.

Ensuring the creation of unforgettable weddings and an enhanced sense of social solidarity, the model offers options that keep pace with the modern day desires for elegance and modernity.

Emphasising Medeem's overarching mission to embody the values and principles of UAE heritage, the model encourages brides-to-be and couples to incorporate elements of authentic Emirati costumes into their wedding, and revive Emirati customs and traditions that have been inherited from their parents and grandparents.

The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi invites those who wish to know more about the benefits and packages provided through the Medeem Model for Women's weddings to visit the Medem digital platform www.medeem.gov.ae.

The wider public can also learn more about the initiative's programs and developments by following the Medeem initiative on social media @medeem_ae.