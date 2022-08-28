H.E. Ali Alblooshi: “Providing a motivating work environment to improve the position of Emirati women”

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is celebrating the Emirati Women’s Day, which coincides with August 28 every year, by organising numerous events and activities, based on the slogan launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the UAE's General Women Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for the 2022 edition of Emirati Women's Day: "Inspiring Reality ... Sustainable Future".

The two-day events organised by the ADJD at its headquarters include an exhibition to support the products of women owners of small projects, and to showcase their talents and sense of creativity, with the aim of enhancing the efforts of Emirati women in various fields, encouraging them, supporting their projects and promoting their products.

On the same occasion, a "Talents Corner" is set to showcase the creativity and talents of female employees of the Judicial Department, in addition to the display of a variety of books on the achievements of women in the UAE, and the efforts of the country's wise leaders to support and empower women in all sectors.

His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, said that the celebration of Emirati Women's Day this year under the slogan "Inspiring Reality ... Sustainable Future" is a testimony to the honourable standing that women have attained, with the support of the wise leadership of the UAE, and bodes well for a bright future for women, who will be able to assume their role effectively and efficiently in the process of development and prosperity.

Mr. Al Abri praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the UAE's General Women Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), "Mother of the Emirates", in providing support to Emirati women in their journey towards excellence and leadership, to prove their competence and to achieve qualitative successes.

He pointed to the ADJD's interest in supporting everything that achieves sustainable leadership for Emirati women, especially in the judicial field, with their active role in upgrading the judicial and legal system, through their outstanding performances in the judicial, legal, administrative and specialised technical fields, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to support judicial and administrative competencies, and to attract national cadres and develop their capabilities.

For his part, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, feelings of pride are renewed for what women have been able to achieve in the UAE society, for being a model of hard work and dedication in various fields, in light of the continuous support of our rulers, to always prove their ability to assume the responsibility entrusted to them, and to undertake their role with confidence and competence in advancing the process of development and progress.

Mr. Ali Alblooshi noted the commitment to ensure a motivating work environment that contributes to the improvement of the position of working women, so that they can assume their responsibilities and accomplish their tasks for a sustainable future, while continuing the efforts of creativity and innovation in the judicial system, in line with the vision of the wise leaders to achieve global leadership.

