Sharjah: Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), commenced today, Monday, across all cities and regions of the emirate.

Held under the slogan “Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures”, the shopping festival, which runs until the 1st of September, witnesses extensive participation of major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations.

This year's edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions offers prizes worth up to AED 3 million and discounts of up to 75 percent on renowned local and international brands, along with a diverse selection of retail products. It also features a packed programme of 70 special entertainment activities and performances.

The festival will also mark the launch of the "Back to School" campaign, which runs from August 19 to September 1, offering significant discounts on school supplies.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said: "Sharjah stands as one of the leading tourist destinations for visitors from the UAE and the region, renowned for its diverse eco-tourism, cultural, and adventure attractions, as well as its shopping and entertainment offerings. This new summer campaign aims to solidify Sharjah's status as a premier destination for the season. Furthermore, we aim to showcase to visitors from the UAE and beyond the exceptional summer experiences, events, and unique tourist options that Sharjah has to offer."

Al Midfa added: “The campaign responds to the global shift towards regional tourism, with Sharjah being a global example of this trend in recent years. From July to September 2019 - 2023, the UAE led in guest arrivals at its destinations during the summer season, followed by India, Oman, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. The emirate's hotel establishments also recorded over four million guest nights. In collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and different strategic partners within the emirate, we aim to further increase guest numbers, enhancing the tourism sector's role in inclusive development and economic diversification, and creating an ideal environment for business growth and investments."

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, noted that promotional offers play a crucial role in achieving a range of strategic goals that benefit Sharjah’s economy and community. By attracting a large turnout of visitors, the Sharjah Summer Promotions helps revitalise the commercial and tourism activities within the emirate.

At the same time, the 2024 season provides a unique shopping experience for all visitors and consumers, with mega discounts that incentivize spending, thereby boosting the performance and growth of the retail sector and increasing sales across Sharjah's markets and shopping centers.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said that both Sharjah’s residents and visitors can take advantage of a two-month packed programme of enticing events.

This includes entertainment activities and offerings spanning the largest commercial markets and shopping malls, as well as popular tourist attractions and family destinations in the emirate, in addition to workshops and summer camps.

This year's festival also showcases more than 20 diverse hotel packages from 16 participating hotel establishments, alongside offers at 11 summer tourist destinations. The programme offers unprecedented tourism packages with complimentary experiences at Sharjah’s key tourist spots

Moreover, Shoppers have the chance to participate in contests and raffle draws and win valuable prizes, alongside gifts and rewards offered by the Sharjah Chamber and various shopping malls and retail stores.

The new edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions offers shopping enthusiasts in the emirate the opportunity to purchase a wide range of luxury goods, merchandise, and gift items at discounted prices. These include clothes, bags, perfumes, fashion accessories, electrical appliances, and other diverse items. These offers ensure lucrative deals for families, individuals, and those seeking high-quality products from both local and international brands at competitive prices.

The organising committee of the Sharjah Summer Promotions encouraged the public to explore all the shopping packages and discounts offered by the festival partners via the website (www.shjsummer.ae).

The website features direct booking links for relevant platforms to enjoy hotel reservations and shopping malls’ discounts and to check the festival’s entertainment programmes and other various offerings, which are all accessible on the website.

Customers making purchases at shopping centers or booking hotels in Sharjah via the website will have the opportunity to participate in the festival’s raffles and win valuable prizes.

