Sharjah: Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), in collaboration with PwC Academy Middle East, has launched the Data & AI Competency Development Programme, targeting government employees across the emirate. The initiative is part of SDD’s continuous efforts to strengthen capabilities, enhance government competencies, and advance data management systems in line with global best practices and the emirate’s vision for sustainable digital transformation.

The programme aims to train participants in the fundamentals of data management and governance, as well as the use of artificial intelligence applications. Running from September to November 2025, it features a series of workshops covering practical applications such as interactive data visualisation, data processing and analysis, and foundational languages for database queries.

Designed to address the specific needs of Sharjah’s government and current challenges, the programme delivers training modules on data governance and its vital role in informed decision-making and sustainable digital transformation. It also provides hands-on learning in advanced tools for interactive data visualisation, processing, and analysis, alongside foundational database programming.

The programme commenced today with an introductory session attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD; HE Eng. Lamia Al Hussan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD; and Muzoun Balhaif Alnuaimi, Head of the Data Management Department at SDD; alongside representatives from PwC Academy ME and participating government entities.

In her opening remarks, Muzoun Alnuaimi highlighted that the programme marks a qualitative step in Sharjah’s strategy to strengthen digital leadership and empower government employees in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, thereby contributing to sustainable transformation: “We are committed to equipping our workforce with the tools, skills, and AI-driven data management techniques needed to translate Sharjah’s vision into tangible results. This programme provides a specialised learning platform that transforms data users into professionals capable of intelligently applying data in decision-making.”

She further noted that the collaboration between SDD and government entities forms the cornerstone of building a pioneering smart digital ecosystem: “Through this programme, we aim to embed a culture of data, strengthen governance practices, and prepare government talent to utilise advanced analytical tools that will enhance institutional performance and improve public services.”

Taimur Ali Mir, Partner at PwC and Head of Professional Qualifications at PwC Academy ME, said: “We are proud to support such forward-looking initiatives that demonstrate a strong commitment to building sustainable digital capabilities in Sharjah. Through a structured and phased learning approach, this programme enables participants to progressively develop the practical skills required to lead in a data-driven future. It is not just a training initiative but part of a broader plan for talent development, placing people at the heart of digital transformation and reinforcing the emirate’s vision for innovation and excellence in AI and data.”

The Data & AI Competency Development Programme forms part of a broader roadmap of initiatives led by Sharjah Digital Department to build a sustainable digital ecosystem that places people at the centre of development. By empowering government talent and harnessing the potential of data, SDD aims to drive innovation, strengthen governance, and advance the emirate’s position as a leader in digital excellence.