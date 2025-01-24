Sharjah, The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) began 2025 with a series of events that embody its commitment to empowering women in business and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. These initiatives, held in January, highlighted SBWC's dedication to inclusivity, collaboration, and the provision of essential resources for its members.

‘Your Voice, Our Vision’ members’ circle

On January 16, 2025, SBWC hosted “Your Voice, Our Vision” at the modern and inviting Lammah Space in Al Jada. This one-day event underscored the council’s commitment to a member-centric approach by bringing together its vibrant community for dedicated focus group sessions. The event served as a platform for SBWC members to share their feedback and suggestions regarding the council’s initiatives and programs from the previous year.

Thoughtfully structured to encourage open dialogue, the event featured representatives from the Business Development and Membership departments, who facilitated discussions and gathered insights. This direct engagement ensured that members’ voices were not only heard but also carefully considered in shaping the council’s future direction. Participants expressed their aspirations and provided input on areas such as industry-specific training, enhanced mentorship opportunities, and stronger networking avenues. These insights reflect SBWC’s philosophy of collective growth and its role as a catalyst for change in the business landscape.

Industry Spotlight: Entrepreneurship

On January 23, 2025, SBWC launched the “Industry Spotlight” series with a focus on entrepreneurship, setting the stage for a transformative gathering in the scenic city of Kalba. This event brought together aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs for a day of learning, dialogue, and connection, creating a vibrant space for the exchange of ideas and experiences.

The session featured an engaging lineup of speakers, including SBWC Board Member Naeema Al Zaabi and renowned entrepreneurship expert Hamed Al Ali. Their insights provided participants with invaluable guidance on navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship and fostering innovation in their ventures. Hamed Al Ali’s discussion emphasized the importance of resilience and adaptability, inspiring attendees to approach their entrepreneurial journeys with confidence and creativity. Naeema Al Zaabi’s discussion highlighted the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the region, offering practical strategies for overcoming these barriers.

The interactive format of the event allowed participants to engage in practical exercises and discussions designed to deepen their understanding of entrepreneurship. Networking sessions further enriched the experience, fostering meaningful connections between attendees and speakers, and encouraging collaborations that could lead to future business opportunities. By hosting such an event, SBWC reaffirmed its commitment to empowering its members and equipping them with the tools needed to succeed.

Charting a path forward together

Mariam Bin Alshaikh, Director of SBWC, shared her thoughts on these initiatives, stating, “We believe that the strength of our community lies in the collective wisdom of its members, and events like these allow us to connect with our members on a deeper level and ensure that our initiatives align with their ambitions. Their voices guide us as we chart a path forward together.”

By prioritizing the voices of its members and addressing their specific needs, SBWC ensures that its programs remain dynamic, relevant, and impactful. These initiatives not only strengthen the bonds within the SBWC community but also position the council as a beacon of support for women entrepreneurs across the region. As SBWC looks ahead to the rest of 2025, the success of its January initiatives sets a strong foundation for continued growth and progress, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders and innovators.