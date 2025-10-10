Ras Al Khaimah: Reinforcing its commitment to driving cross-border economic collaboration, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) took part as an official sponsor of the 16th Turkish–Arab Economic Forum (TAF16), held recently in Istanbul, Türkiye. The forum brought together prominent business leaders, government officials, and investors from across the region, serving as a strategic platform to advance economic ties and investment dialogue between Türkiye and the Arab world.

Through its active presence, RAKEZ reinforced Ras Al Khaimah’s attractiveness to Turkish investors, highlighting the emirate’s streamlined regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and proximity to regional and global markets. With bilateral trade between the UAE and Türkiye reaching USD 18.9 billion in 2024—a 40% increase year-on-year—RAKEZ’s presence at the forum capitalised on strong momentum and rising interest among Turkish enterprises in expanding to the UAE.

As part of the forum agenda, RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, delivered a standalone keynote address, in which he shared insights on Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing economic diversification and infrastructure development. He also shed light on the emirate’s streamlined business set-up processes, sectoral growth opportunities, and its strategic role as a launchpad for Turkish enterprises looking to expand internationally.

Commenting on the participation, Jallad said: “TAF16 provided a valuable platform to strengthen economic bridges between Türkiye and the Arab world. Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve as a destination of choice for investors, offering a business-friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, and strategic connectivity. We are proud to support businesses on their growth journeys and welcome Turkish enterprises to be part of our dynamic ecosystem.”

RAKEZ is currently home to over 470 Turkish-owned companies operating in diverse sectors such as consultancy, general trading, e-commerce, building materials, chemicals, and manufacturing. Building on this strong presence, the RAKEZ delegation took part in a focused roadshow the day after the forum, holding a series of one-on-one meetings with potential investors and business facilitators from Türkiye’s key sectors — including building materials, chemicals, foodstuff trading, mechanical and engineering equipment, ready-made garments, pearls, precious stones, metals, mineral fuels, oils, and distillation products. These discussions opened avenues for future collaboration and highlighted the mutual interest in establishing long-term, sustainable investment ties between Türkiye and Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKEZ’s participation in TAF16 not only enhanced its visibility in the Turkish market but also underscored its commitment to deepening bilateral investment ties. As Türkiye and the UAE continue to strengthen cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), RAKEZ remains a key platform for enabling sustainable, mutually beneficial growth.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.