As part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sector, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has officially inaugurated the QE2 Hospitality Academy under the Commercial and Investment Division of the Corporation. The opening ceremony was held aboard the legendary Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) cruise ship, one of Dubai’s most iconic maritime landmarks with a rich history and symbolic status in global sea travel.

The academy was inaugurated by Saeed Al Bannai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at PCFC, in the presence of prominent figures from the tourism sector, representatives from strategic partners, and members of the media. The event underscores the UAE’s commitment to enhancing vocational tourism education and developing national human capital in line with the highest international standards.

Al Bannai stated that the launch of the QE2 Hospitality Academy marks the beginning of a new chapter in the UAE’s tourism excellence journey. The academy aims to cultivate specialized human resources in this vital sector, aligned with future aspirations and supporting the UAE National Tourism Strategy 2031.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony of the academy’s first cohort, which includes 15 graduates, held alongside the official launch, Al Bannai emphasized:

"The academy is committed to delivering training programs that meet the highest global standards, in collaboration with leading hospitality institutions. This reaffirms our vision of building a new generation of qualified professionals and developing talent in key tourism sectors through innovation in vocational education and achieving sustainable development that supports the UAE’s vision for the future of tourism.”

The academy offers specialized professional training programs focused on practical skill-building tailored to the evolving needs of the hospitality and tourism job market. Its curriculum is grounded in robust institutional partnerships to ensure that academic programs are well-aligned with market demands.

The current cohort includes 39 students enrolled in training, alongside the 15 students who have successfully completed their programs.

The academy’s core programs cover key areas such as food service, culinary arts, and room management, and are delivered by a dedicated academic team of full-time lecturers, complemented by expert contributions from industry professionals. The training extends over a three-month in-class education period, followed by three months of practical training at accredited hospitality institutions, totaling 720 intensive training hours.

Since its launch, the program has already shown promising results six graduates have received job offers from major tourism institutions upon graduation, while fourteen others continue their professional training in various locations. This reflects the QE2 Academy’s effectiveness in bridging the gap between education and the labor market.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Patrick Coodine, Director of the QE2 Hospitality Academy, stated: “This new academy is a strategic investment in the future of the tourism sector. It seeks to empower local communities and create a lasting impact that enhances the UAE’s position as a leading global tourist destination. The idea behind establishing the academy was a practical response to the growing tourism sector and the increasing global competitiveness. Our programs go beyond training — they are designed to qualify students for real employment opportunities, especially in the maritime hospitality sector.”

He also noted that the QE2 Hospitality Academy is the only institution in the region offering a unique educational experience aboard a luxury cruise ship like the Queen Elizabeth 2, further enhancing the quality and effectiveness of its academic output.