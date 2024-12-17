Revered as the Sultanate’s leading IT-managed service provider offering superior data center, cybersecurity, and cloud services, Oman Data Park (ODP) continues to empower the Sultanate’s public sector with cutting-edge technology. In line with the same, ODP has entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the signing ceremony of which was held at the Geographic Information Systems Day Forum, marking the commencement of this transformative project. As per the agreement to modernize the Ministry’s IT infrastructure, ODP will undertake a comprehensive cloud transformation, which includes the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre, while also implementing enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of ODP, stated, “It is essential to recognize the transformative potential of technology in reshaping public services and advancing national priorities. At ODP, we take pride in enabling such impactful projects that not only enhance the operational efficiency of key government entities but also contribute to Oman’s overarching vision of advancing toward a smarter future. By leveraging next-generation cloud solutions and fostering resilience, we are supporting the Ministry’s efforts to operate with greater agility and effectiveness in addressing the needs of a rapidly evolving landscape.”

He added, “The implications of this transformation extend beyond the Ministry, driving economic growth, encouraging innovation, and aligning with Oman’s sustainability agenda. Each milestone in this digital journey strengthens the nation’s capacity to adopt technological advancements while ensuring its long-term progress. In this equation, ODP remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering solutions that empower institutions, elevate national capabilities, and inspire progress.”

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Dr. Moaman Mohd Al Busaidi, Minister's Advisor for Future Cities , Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning said, “Digital transformation is essential for the public sector to streamline operations, improve service delivery, and stay agile. This partnership with ODP is a significant step in advancing digitalization within our sector, further strengthening our ability to serve the public. It not only secures our systems but also lays the groundwork for future innovations that will enhance the Ministry’s contribution to the nation’s development.”

Building on this vision, ODP is playing a strategic role in migrating all workloads from the Ministry and its regional directorates across Oman to a secure and scalable cloud environment. This will help create a unified, high-performance digital ecosystem, enabling greater operational efficiency and paving the way for innovative services. By aligning with Oman’s broader digitalization goals, the project supports key initiatives such as the digitization of Sultan Haitham City and underscores the Ministry’s focus on resilience and modernization.

As part of the project, ODP is also implementing a state-of-the-art Disaster Recovery Centre. This critical addition will ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential applications, mitigating risks from unforeseen disruptions. By prioritizing system continuity, the Disaster Recovery Centre strengthens the Ministry’s ability to maintain seamless operations.

With an eye on the future, another key highlight of the project is ODP’s deployment of advanced cybersecurity measures designed to safeguard the Ministry’s applications against emerging threats. These measures provide robust protection for sensitive data while fortifying the Ministry’s overall security framework. This proactive approach exemplifies ODP’s dedication to building a trusted, secure digital environment, a vital foundation for Oman’s digital transformation journey.

ODP remains committed to delivering forward-thinking solutions that address evolving market demands. With extensive expertise and a focus on impactful collaborations, the company continues to support the Sultanate's progress toward a dynamic and technologically advanced future.