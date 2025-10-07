UAE – The New Media Academy, the Middle East's innovative and first of its kind in the field of digital media, launched the Economic Content Pioneers Programme as part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, with the participation of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship, public and private sector partners and national organisations.

Integrated ecosystem

The programme aims to enhance the skills of creative and talented content creators, equipping them with the tools to produce content focused on entrepreneurship. It provides an integrated ecosystem that empowers both content creators and entrepreneurs to promote groundbreaking ventures that drive the digital economy.

Featuring 50 content creators and entrepreneurs in its inaugural edition, the programme will be led by experts, officials from top tech firms and digital platforms, and a host of international investors.

Taking place in Dubai from 8 to 25 December, the programme will offer detailed instruction on producing creative videos, mastering new photography techniques, and using AI to deliver content. Sessions will also cover digital marketing and publishing strategies.

Motivating youth

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of New Media Academy, said: “The Economic Content Pioneers Programme is a key addition to the New Media Academy mission of supporting and empowering young creators and entrepreneurs, and qualifying a new generation of creative talent capable of transforming their ideas into innovative ventures.”

Al Atoli noted that the programme will contribute to creating impactful content designed to motivate youth to pursue entrepreneurship with confidence and advanced skills, further bolstering the UAE’s position as the startup capital of the world.

A new generation of creative talent

The programme is designed to prepare a new generation of creative content creators and talented entrepreneurs to spotlight innovative ventures that contribute to the diversification of national economy.

Participants will learn to produce compelling visual content that supports brand growth and creatively showcases products and services.

Additionally, the programme will enhance their skills in using AI tools for market analysis, craft impactful messages, and build a digital identity reflective of modern trends in digital media and entrepreneurship.

Finally, it will open new avenues for them to forge future partnerships and establish a global network connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and digital creators.